Israeli female soldier released in Gaza as part of ceasefire deal

In return, Israel is due to release 110 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons later today.

An Israeli female soldier held in Gaza has been released in the third phase of a ceasefire and captive exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

The release of Agam Berger took place on Thursday as she emerged from under the rubble at the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that has repeatedly been targeted by Israeli forces since it launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

Berger was the first of eight captives due to be released today, including five Thai nationals.

The release of captives on Thursday will be taking place at locations across Gaza, including outside what used to be the house of former Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar in the southern city of Khan Younis.

For all the latest on the release and what’s happening in Gaza, you can follow our live coverage here.

In return, Israel is due to release 110 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons later today.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Khan Younis, said people were gathering at the location in Khan Younis for the potential release of captives.

“Thousands of civilians – children, women, elderly people – are here to witness the scene,” he said. “Dozens of fighters [from both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad] are lined up in the area, preparing for the arrival of the Israeli captives along with the Red Cross. They are trying to control the situation on the ground and organise the exchange. Hamas fighters are on the rooftop of the house. Other onlookers are on the rooftops of nearby buildings.”

Advertisement

Last Saturday, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza and 200 Palestinians were released from Israeli jails as part of the agreement that halted more than 15 months of war.

More to come …