New York judge sets Trump’s sentencing in hush-money case for January 10

Trump had been convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business statements in relation to a hush-money payment.

United States President-elect Donald Trump is set to face a sentencing hearing for his criminal conviction in New York, mere days before he will be sworn in for a second term in the White House.

On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan issued an 18-page written decision calling for Trump to appear, either in person or virtually, on January 10 to receive his sentence.

Merchan also denied Trump’s bid to dismiss his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to a hush-money payment made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump had pushed to have the conviction overturned, in light of his successful bid for re-election in November’s presidential race. His inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20, a mere 10 days after the upcoming hearing.

“Finding no legal impediment to sentencing and recognizing that Presidential immunity will likely attach once Defendant takes his Oath of Office, it is incumbent upon this Court to set this matter down for the imposition of sentence prior to January 20, 2025,” Judge Merchan wrote.

He added that he does not intend to impose a jail sentence in the case.

Instead, he indicated that he was considering a sentence of “unconditional discharge” as the “most viable solution to ensure finality”. That sentence would avoid the imposition of a punishment, including imprisonment or fines.

More details to come.