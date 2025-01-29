Russia claims nuclear plant targeted during massive Ukrainian drone attack

Russia and Ukraine continue to swap daily barrages, with the prospects of ceasefire talks appearing slim.

A nuclear power plant was among targets during a massive Ukrainian drone attack, Russian officials have said.

Moscow said on Wednesday that the country’s energy infrastructure had come under attack by at least 100 drones overnight. Ukraine also reported strikes. The continuing barrages were accompanied by barbs from the two countries’ presidents, suggesting little prospect of peace talks.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Telegram that 104 drones were involved in raids across western Russia, many targeting power and oil facilities.

Local officials claimed that air defence systems had destroyed one drone that had attempted to strike the nuclear power plant in the western region of Smolensk.

“According to preliminary information, one of the drones was shot down during an attempt to attack a nuclear power facility,” Governor Vasily Anokhin said on the Telegram messaging app. “There were no casualties or damage.”

The Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, the largest power generating plant in Russia’s northwest, was working normally on Wednesday morning, RIA state news agency reported, citing the plant’s press service.

Petrochemicals giant Sibur reported a fire at its oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region about 800km (500 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Russia’s air defences reportedly destroyed drones over nine regions, including 11 over Smolensk, which sits on the border with Belarus. Nearly half were hit over Kursk, where Ukrainian troops have occupied several villages for months following an incursion.

Ukraine and Russia have been swapping drone and missile strikes on an almost daily basis, with energy infrastructure a particular target amid winter.

Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday that Russia launched an overnight drone attack of its own, resulting in air alerts in multiple regions.

A port in the Odesa region was reportedly targeted, while debris from a destroyed drone fell near a metro station in the capital, Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Prospects for peace talks

Amid the continuing air attacks, the return of Donald Trump as United States president has revived rhetoric over the possibility of a ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his country could hold peace talks with Ukraine, but ruled out speaking directly with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If (Zelenskyy) wants to participate in the negotiations, I will allocate people to take part,” Putin said, calling the Ukrainian leader “illegitimate” because his presidential term expired during martial law.

“If there is a desire to negotiate and find a compromise, let anyone lead the negotiations there … Naturally, we will strive for what suits us, what corresponds to our interests,” he added.

Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war. Every move he makes and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless. In 2014, Russia started a hybrid war against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 28, 2025

Zelenskky responded by saying Putin was frustrating efforts to stop the fighting.

“Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders and does everything possible to prolong the war,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

Kyiv has warned against it being excluded from any peace talks between Russia and the US, accusing Putin of wanting to “manipulate” Trump.