Palestinian killed as Israeli army expands deadly raids in West Bank

Severely injured man was detained by Israeli forces until he bled to death following a raid in the suburb of Irtah.

Netanyahu may give up Gaza to seize the West Bank with Trump's support: Marwan Bishara

A Palestinian youth has been shot and killed by Israeli forces during a military operation on a residential area near the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem amid the continuation of its deadly raids.

Ayman Fadi Qasim Naji, 23, was killed after being wounded in the attack by Israeli forces in the suburb of Irtah, according to a Wafa news agency report on Wednesday that quoted the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The report said Israeli forces detained him late on Tuesday and later handed over his body to the Red Crescent. Residents reported heavy gunfire as Israeli forces surrounded several houses in the area and deployed reinforcements during the operation, adding that Naji was wounded in the gunfire.

Residents added that instead of allowing medical workers to rescue him, Israeli forces detained him until he bled to death.

This comes as a major deadly Israeli operation in Jenin enters its second week and expands in the northern West Bank. Israeli forces have frequently denied emergency medical care to wounded Palestinians across the occupied territory.

Advertisement

In many cases, emergency workers were also targeted with gunfire while attempting a rescue.

On Tuesday night, Israeli forces also demolished a family home north of Tulkarem belonging to a Palestinian youth who they killed in May 2024.

Wafa said that Israeli forces sent a bulldozer to demolish the home of Tamer Raafat Fuqaha as Israeli snipers kept watch.

Another young man, identified as Mahmoud Amin Abu Hamdeh, was also detained after Israeli forces surrounded the house he was in.

Israeli forces also raided the house of An’ad Abu al-Khair Tahaineh in Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, ransacking its contents before arresting him.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza started in October 2023, at least 884 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers. Another 6,700 have been wounded while at least 14,400 have been detained.

For two weeks running, the Israeli army has been carrying out a major operation in Jenin backed by armoured vehicles, drones and attack helicopters, killing at least 16 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Mohammad Jarrar, Jenin mayor, earlier said that some 15,000 residents have already been forced to flee the city and its refugee camp due to the ongoing major Israeli operation.

In Nablus, Israeli forces tightened the movement restrictions in four checkpoints leading to the city, causing severe traffic congestion and trapping thousands of Palestinians for long hours.

Advertisement

Two homes and two commercial shops were raided on Tuesday in the city’s Kashika Street following a raid.

Separate raids were also raided in several villages in Ramallah on Tuesday night.

Israel has been tightening military measures across the occupied West Bank hours after the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire that went into effect.

The raids have been taking place even in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, and have been conducted without search warrants.

Under Israeli military law army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over three million Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank.