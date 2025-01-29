Military governments lead West African trio out of ECOWAS regional bloc

ECOWAS has become a target for military governments that have taken over Burkina, Mali and Niger.

The military governments of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The formal withdrawal was announced by the Nigeria-based regional bloc in a statement on Wednesday. Amid a series of coups, struggles with Muslim armed groups, and competition between Russia and the West for influence in the region, ECOWAS has become a target for the three nations.

The culmination of a yearlong process, the trio’s exit “has become effective today”, ECOWAS said. They first announced their intention to quit in January 2024 after the bloc demanded the restoration of democratic rule in Niger following a military coup.

In the statement, the bloc said it tried to avert its unprecedented disintegration and stressed that it would “keep ECOWAS’ doors open” in the spirit of “regional solidarity”.

The remaining member states were called upon to continue to grant citizens from the three countries the privileges of membership, including the free movement of people and goods.

PRESS STATEMENT The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger from ECOWAS has become effective today, 29th January 2025. pic.twitter.com/3sydwMwh3R — Ecowas – Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) January 29, 2025

Established in 1975, the 15-nation bloc has become the region’s top political authority, often collaborating with states to solve domestic challenges on various fronts – from politics to economy and security.

However, amid a series of military takeovers, continuing struggles with religious armed groups, and competition for influence between Russia and former colonial power France, the bloc has found itself in the crosshairs.

Thousands of people rallied on Tuesday in Niger and Burkina Faso in support of the move.

Led by members of the military-led government in Niger’s capital Niamey, they chanted slogans hostile to French President Emmanuel Macron as well as other leaders in the region with whom Niger has strained relations, such as Benin, Nigeria or Ivory Coast.

In Burkina, thousands, including Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo and other members of the government, gathered in Ouagadougou’s Nation Square.

“To cut the cord of imperialism … this will not be done by the tender hands of a midwife, but by an axe,” Ouedraogo said.

After coming to power over the past five years amid a wave of coups, the military leaders in the three countries have accused ECOWAS of being influenced by the interests of France. Amid the tensions, they have increasingly turned to Russia.

In September, the trio created their own security partnership, the Alliance of Sahel States – with the goal of helping one another to guard against the threat of armed rebellion or external aggression.

Armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) have long jockeyed for control of territory in all three countries, unleashing waves of violence for years.