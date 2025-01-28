Russia and Ukraine forces face off in intense fighting on front lines

Ukrainian and Russian forces have reported fierce fighting across the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that its forces were repelling Russian attacks in the Donetsk region while Moscow announced that it had taken control of a settlement in Kharkiv, extending the slow but steady progress it has been making on the front lines over the past year.

Kyiv reported that its forces were engaged in heavy fighting in the embattled towns of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk.

“With the support of artillery, the enemy continues to storm our positions at the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors,” the Khortytsya troop group, tasked with holding ground in key areas of the industrial region, said in a statement on social media.

“Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk,” the group added.

Ukrainian military bloggers with links to the Ministry of Defence said Russian forces are advancing on the flanks of Chasiv Yar, a strategic hilltop town that was home to 12,000 people before the war.

Toretsk is one of a string of mining towns in the Donetsk region, and Russian forces have been fighting for months to capture it.

The Ministry of Defence in Moscow said Russian troops have “liberated” the settlement of Dvorichna in Kharkiv.

The village, which is located across the strategic Oskil River and had a pre-war population of more than 3,000, was seized by Russian forces at the start of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 before being retaken by Kyiv months later in a swift counteroffensive.

But Ukraine’s army has been pushed back over the past year, outgunned and outmanned by Russia’s forces across the 1,000km (600-mile) front lines.

Overnight attacks

Meanwhile, both sides continue to launch drones and missiles across their shared border.

Russian air attacks wounded eight people, set a private business on fire and damaged residential buildings around Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday.

Attacks were reported in Kharkiv and in the Black Sea port of Odesa, among other places.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 65 drones while 28 drones did not reach their targets, two returned towards Russia and Belarus, and one remained in Ukrainian airspace.