Denmark to pump $2bn into Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland

Copenhagen boosting defence spending and talking with allies as it resists US demand for the strategic island.

Denmark has unveiled plans to boost its military presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic region.

Copenhagen announced on Monday that it will pump an additional 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.05bn) into security. The announcement came as the European country resists demands from United States President Donald Trump to hand over control of Greenland.

“There are serious challenges regarding security and defence in the Arctic and North Atlantic,” Denmark’s Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

His announcement came as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen prepares to meet the leaders of France, Germany and NATO this week to shore up “European unity” on Greenland.

“Europe is facing a serious situation. With war on the continent and shifts in the geopolitical reality. In moments like this, unity is crucial,” Frederiksen said in a statement.

“Denmark is a small country with strong allies. And it is part of a strong European community where together we can meet the challenges we face,” Frederiksen said.

Prized target

The Danish semi-autonomous territory of Greenland, which boasts significant mineral resources, has become a prized target, with melting ice in the Arctic opening up new shipping routes and boosting its strategic value.

Earlier this month, Trump said Greenland is vital to US security and Denmark must give up control.

The US military has a permanent presence at the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, a strategic location for its ballistic missile early-warning system, as the shortest route from Europe to North America runs via the island.

Denmark, while responsible for Greenland’s security and defence, has limited military capabilities on the vast island, widely regarded as a security black hole.

Close cooperation

As part of the package, Denmark will get three new ships in the Arctic waters around Greenland, more long-range drones and increased satellite capacity.

At present, Denmark’s capacities include four ageing inspection vessels, a Challenger surveillance plane and 12 dog sledge patrols, all tasked with monitoring an area four times the size of France.

Following more than a decade of drastic cuts in defence spending, last year Denmark allocated 190 billion Danish crowns ($26bn) for its military over a 10-year span, part of which has now been allocated to the Arctic.

The Ministry of Defence in Copenhagen said the government has agreed on the new package with a broad majority of parliamentary parties and in close cooperation with the governments of the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

The three governments have also agreed to negotiate a second agreement on deterrence and defence by the summer.