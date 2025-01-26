Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,067
Here are the key developments on the 1,067th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Published On 26 Jan 2025
Here is the situation on Sunday, January 26:
Fighting
- Ukrainian forces downed 50 of 72 drones launched by Russia overnight. It said nine drones were “lost”, in reference to Ukraine’s use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones, while one is still in Ukrainian airspace.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over Russia and two sea drones in the Black Sea.
- Eight drones were downed over the Ryazan region, six were destroyed in the Kursk region and one drone was hit over the Belgorod region overnight, the ministry said.
Diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said allies should work towards determining a format for potential peace talks with Russia, reiterating that only talks involving Kyiv could bring about sustainable peace.
- Zelenskyy said US military assistance to Kyiv has not been affected by the State Department’s foreign aid freeze. According to him, the suspended aid concerns humanitarian support. “I am focused on military aid. It has not been stopped,” he said.
Economy
Advertisement
- Ukraine was ready to offer coal to Moldova, which is gripped by an energy crisis after flows of Russian gas through Ukraine stopped this year, Zelenskyy said during a visit by Moldova President Maia Sandu.
- Sandu said energy prices had shot up in areas controlled by her government, and the situation was worse in a region held by pro-Russian separatists who relied on Russian energy and were subject to daily power cuts.
Source: News Agencies