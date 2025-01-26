Israel kills 3, wounds dozens in south Lebanon in breach of ceasefire deal

Attacks come on the day Israeli troops were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon and allow people to return home.

Israel has killed at least three people and injured 31 in south Lebanon on the day Israeli forces were due to withdraw under a ceasefire deal.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health on Sunday said Israeli forces opened fire in at least two border towns on “citizens who were trying to return to their villages”.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a message earlier on Sunday to residents of more than 60 villages in south Lebanon, telling them not to return.

The Israeli killings violate a ceasefire agreement reached in November, under which its forces were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon at 02:00 GMT on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Lebanon for the delay, saying Hezbollah has not pulled back sufficiently from the border region. Lebanon denies the claim and has urged Israel to respect the deadline.

Al Jazeera correspondent Zeina Khodr, reporting from Borj al-Mlouk in southern Lebanon, said the Israeli military claims it needs to stay longer because the Lebanese army is not doing its job to ensure Hezbollah is disarmed and its military infrastructure dismantled.

“The Israelis are saying there are not enough Lebanese troops on the ground and allege Hezbollah is still here. There is no independent confirmation concerning those claims,” she said.

“People here have been displaced from their homes for more than a year. They believe the Israeli military should have withdrawn in line with the ceasefire agreement. The 60-day deadline has passed.”

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese army was to deploy alongside the United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdrew from the area over the 60-day period.

Hezbollah agreed to pull back its forces north of the Litani River, about 30km (19 miles) from the border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

The deal, brokered by the United States and France in November, ended more than a year of fighting triggered by Israel’s war on Gaza.