Yemen’s Houthi rebels release 153 prisoners of war

The Houthis in Yemen have unilaterally released 153 prisoners of war to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the non-governmental organisation and the rebel group confirmed.

The “conflict-related detainees” were released in the capital, Sanaa on Saturday, and had received regular visits by the ICRC as part of detention work to ensure humane treatment of war-related prisoners, according to the organisation.

The identities of the prisoners were not disclosed.

“This operation has brought much-needed relief and joy to families who have been anxiously waiting for the return of their loved ones. We know that many other families are also waiting for their chance to be reunited. We hope that today’s release will lead to many more moments like this” said Christine Cipolla, the ICRC’s head of delegation in Yemen.

Abdul Qader al-Murtada, the head of the Houthis’ Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, said in a statement carried by Houthi-affiliated media that those released were “humanitarian cases” that included the sick, wounded and the elderly.

“The goal of the initiative is to build trust and establish a new phase of serious and honest dealing,” al-Murtada was cited as saying.

The ICRC welcomed the move as “another positive step towards reviving negotiations” under a framework agreed during the country’s civil war, which raged for years between the Houthis and a Saudi Arabia-led-coalition.

The war left more than 150,000 people killed and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters that is still continuing, with more than 18 million people across Yemen requiring assistance.

The releases on Saturday come as the Houthis continue to hold personnel working with the United Nations.

Seven UN staff members were arrested on Friday, according to the organisation, which called for their immediate release.

The UN also suspended all travel into areas held by the Houthis after the arrests until further notice.

Another 11 UN staff were arrested last June, followed by the seizure of the Human Rights Office in the Yemeni capital in August.

The Red Cross has previously helped with prisoner releases, including one that saw some 1,000 prisoners swapped in 2020. Another exchange saw some 800 detainees released in 2023, with more than 100 freed last May.