Who are the female Israeli soldiers being released by Hamas?

A second round of prisoners are to be exchanged between Hamas and Israel on Saturday as part of a ceasefire.

The names of the four female Israeli soldiers who will be exchanged on Saturday for Palestinian prisoners have been released by Hamas.

This is the second of such exchanges that are to run the course of the first two phases of a three-stage ceasefire agreed this month.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag were all taken prisoner on October 7, 2023, during Hamas-led assaults on army outposts and villages in southern Israel. They will now be exchanged for 200 of the roughly 1,800 Palestinian prisoners waiting to be released from Israeli prisons during the first six-week phase of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire, which came into effect on Sunday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli soldier being held in Gaza and 30 for any of the other female captives during the first phase of the ceasefire. The remaining captives will be released during the second phase of the agreement, negotiations for which are due to commence on February 4.

A third phase is intended to focus on the rebuilding and long-term governance of Gaza.

What do we know about the female Israeli soldiers set to be released?

Ariev, 20, was serving at the Nahal Oz army base, about 1km (0.6 miles) from the boundary with Gaza at the time of her abduction. In July – hoping to put pressure on the Israeli government, which many of the captives’ families felt was stalling on their release – her parents released an image provided to them by Hamas purporting to show Ariev during her first few days of captivity.

In the undated image, Ariev can be seen sitting with her head bandaged alongside Albag, Agam Berger and Gilboa, who also had a bandage on her head.

She was later identified by her parents from a video published on Telegram that day by Hamas. Her abduction was confirmed by the Israeli military about 48 hours later

Gilboa, 20, was also at the Nahal Oz base. Gilboa featured in a video released by Hamas in July, appealing to the Israeli government to bring her and the other captives home.

Levy, 19 at the time of her capture and now 20, had just begun her military service when Hamas attacked, the BBC quoted her mother as saying. Hours after her abduction, she appeared in a Hamas video that showed her being bundled into a Jeep.

Albag, 19, was serving as an army lookout at the Nahal Oz base. She was believed by her family to have been hiding from a rocket barrage in a field shelter during the Hamas-led attack. Albag was later identified in a Telegram video of captives published by Hamas that day.

Of the female soldiers taken, only 21-year-old Berger will remain in captivity if Saturday’s exchange goes as planned. Three other female soldiers were released in the initial exchange on Sunday.

What was the response to the first prisoner exchange?

It was mixed.

Many people in the occupied West Bank celebrated the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons early on Monday – 69 women and 21 children. Many people showed their elation at being reunited with family members and friends. Crowds carried released prisoners over their heads while cheers and whistles accompanied them.

Amanda Abu Sharkh, 23, had come just to see the arrival in Ramallah of the Red Cross buses carrying the prisoners. “We came here to witness it and feel the emotions, just like the families of the prisoners who are being released today,” Abu Sharkh told the AFP news agency.

“All the prisoners being released today feel like family to us. They are part of us, even if they’re not blood relatives,” she said.

In contrast, the intense relief of many Israelis over Sunday’s return of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari was mixed with anger and resentment from a sizeable minority who saw the exchange as a defeat in Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed at least 47,283 Palestinians.

In the West Bank, the Israeli military began a raid on Tuesday on the town and refugee camp of Jenin, and incensed Israeli settlers targeted six villages that they had identified as being where the released Palestinian women and children are from, attacking houses, shops, cars and buses with firebombs.

Why did Israeli forces order Palestinians not to celebrate the releases?

They were worried about how that would look.

There have been several reports of police visiting the homes of Palestinian prisoners, removing flags, signs and sweets and ejecting anyone, including journalists, who are not close family members. Scuffles between journalists covering the delight of Palestinians having family members returned have also been reported.

Family members of released prisoners were also reported to have been summoned to police stations and warned against organising celebrations or marches to mark their releases. Family members also told Israel’s Haaretz newspaper that they had been instructed by police not to comment about the releases on social media or to grant media interviews.

Israeli determination to avoid the exchange being framed as a defeat also extended to the prisoners themselves. Rula Hassanein, who was released on Monday, told of how the women had been forced to kneel on the ground for hours before they were freed and watch a looped 90-second video that told them: “This is not a victory for you. We have destroyed and killed in Gaza, in Yemen, in Syria, in Iran. We killed [your] leadership,” she recalled.

“We were not allowed to look left or right, only at the screen,” she told CNN.

What have Palestinian prisoners been arrested for?

According to the Israeli NGO HaMoked, being arrested by the Israeli authorities for any infraction, no matter how slight, is routine for Palestinians.

According to a 2017 report by the prisoners rights association Adameer, 40 percent of all male Palestinians have at various points been arrested by Israeli forces.

HaMoked said this month that 10,221 Palestinians were jailed by Israel, of whom 3,376 were being held under administrative detention. Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to hold prisoners for indefinite periods without charge or, in some cases, without even explaining what they are being held for.

Dania Hanatsheh was among the many released on Monday who had been held in administrative detention. “Palestinian families are prepared to be arrested at any moment,” Hanatsheh, who said she has never been told why she had been detained, told US-based ABC News. “You feel helpless, like you can’t do anything to protect yourself.”

What sort of conditions are Palestinian prisoners held in?

Dire ones.

Shatha Jarabaa, 24, who was arrested in August for a social media post that Israeli authorities deemed “incitement” told the United Kingdom’s Guardian newspaper that she had lost 14kg (31lb) during five months of imprisonment.

“The treatment in prison was so bad,” she told the newspaper. “Each prisoner had only one outfit. It was bitterly cold inside the detention centre. The rain would fall on us inside the cells. My arrest was illogical and unjustified. The charge was incitement and support for terrorist organisations due to posting Quranic verses on social media.

“It was a way to imprison as many women as possible because of the prisoners inside Gaza and to exchange them for the Israeli hostages. We were hostages as well because we were imprisoned against our will without any credible charges.”

The Israeli prison system and the conditions Palestinians are held in have been the focus of acute criticism by rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israel’s B’Tselem.

Several rapes have been reported over the course of the war. In August, many of Israel’s leading politicians took to the streets to defend soldiers who had been serving as prison guards against charges of having gang-raped a Palestinian detainee. A few months later, in November, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese described prominent Palestinian surgeon Adnan Al-Bursh as likely having been “raped to death”.

Likely raped to death.

A doctor. A stellar surgeon. The embodiment of Palestinian ethics.

Likely raped to death. The racism of Western media who are not covering this, and Western politicians who are not denouncing this, together with the thousand other testimonies and… pic.twitter.com/IRpCSi9nVZ — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 18, 2024

At the time of his death, Dr Al-Bursh was being held at Ofer Prison near Ramallah, the same facility where many of the women and children released this week had been held.

In its August report on the Israeli prison system titled Welcome to Hell, B’Tselem documented the treatment meted out to Palestinians in more than a dozen prison facilities transformed since the outbreak of the war in October 2023 into what the NGO described as “a network of camps dedicated to the abuse of inmates as a matter of policy”.