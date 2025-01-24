We also delve into the latest from Davos, cryptocurrency, and other executive orders.

President Donald Trump has issued a new executive order calling for the declassification of documents connected to three of the most significant assassinations in United States history: those of John F Kennedy (JFK), Robert F Kennedy (RFK), and Martin Luther King Jr (MLK).

“This is a big one. A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades,” Trump said, as he signed the order at the White House. “And everything will be revealed.”

Here’s a look at the key highlights from Thursday, marking Trump’s fourth day in office.

JFK, RFK, MLK assassination files

For years, these files have fascinated researchers, reporters, conspiracy theorists and politicians, Trump included.

In 1992, the US Congress passed a law mandating that files related to the JFK assassination be released within 25 years unless the president determined that the harm to national security outweighed the public interest in disclosure.

Many of the files about JFK’s assassination in 1963 have already been released; there are fewer than 4,700 withheld in part or in full.

In this new executive order, Trump did not specify which documents would be released, and he did not promise a blanket declassification. King and Robert Kennedy were both assassinated in 1968.

The records are not expected to be released immediately.

“Within 15 days of the date of this order, the Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General shall, in coordination with the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and the Counsel to the President, present a plan to the President for the full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy,” the executive order reads.

The timeline is within 45 days for RFK and MLK files.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the health and human services secretary-designate under Trump, and nephew of JFK as well as the son of Robert Kennedy, has claimed that the CIA was involved in his uncle’s assassination – an accusation the agency has dismissed as unfounded.

MLK was fatally shot by James Earl Ray, a fugitive who was a supporter of racial segregation. However, members of the King family have claimed that Ray was not acting alone.

What has Trump said about the files?

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” Trump said in an executive order.

He added that “I have determined that the release of all records” related to the deaths of Senator Kennedy and Dr King “is also in the public interest”.

Judge blocks Trump order

But even as Trump continued issuing a slew of executive orders, some are facing legal challenges. And one major order – terminating birthright citizenship as part of the president’s anti-immigration agenda – was blocked by a federal judge.

Birthright citizenship refers to a constitutionally protected right that grants automatic US citizenship to babies born in the country. The order seeks to revoke birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented migrants and individuals on legal visas residing temporarily in the US – including workers, students, tourists and others.

On Thursday, a federal judge declared the order unconstitutional and blocked its implementation for 14 days.

Judge John Coughenour, a Ronald Reagan appointee based in Seattle, approved the emergency request from Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and three other Democratic-led states to block the policy’s implementation.

“Where were the lawyers?” Coughenour asked, about how the decision to sign the executive order was made.

More than 150,000 newborn children would be denied citizenship annually if Trump’s order is allowed to stand, according to the Democratic-led states.

What has Trump said about birthright citizenship?

In comments criticising birthright citizenship, Trump has said: “We have to end it. We’re the only country that has it.”

However, numerous countries grant citizenship based on birthplace. Like the US, most of these nations are located in the Western Hemisphere, including Canada and Mexico.

What have been the reactions to this order?

Since Trump signed the order, at least six lawsuits have been filed challenging it, most of them by civil rights groups and Democratic attorneys general from 22 states.

The policy has been in place for more than a century and is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which grants citizenship to people “born or naturalised in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof”.

But according to experts, the interpretation of this order is more complex than it might appear.

“That’s the key phrase, ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof,'” Bruce DelValle, a constitutional lawyer, told Al Jazeera.

“The easy interpretation is that it excludes children of diplomats – they are not really US citizens, as they are here as diplomats. But I think there is a minority view that … [argues] you cannot be subject to the US laws if you are here illegally. You are not a US citizen … and therefore the 14th amendment doesn’t apply to you, and that’s where the battleground is likely to be,” he added.

“The question here is – is President Trump interpreting the 14th amendment, or is he changing the 14th amendment?” DelValle said. “Clearly he cannot change the 14th amendment.”

Meeting in Davos

Meanwhile, Trump also addressed a wide range of issues during his online speech to business leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

Here are some key highlights:

Threatening tariffs on businesses: Trump said, “My message … is very simple: Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth,” he said. “But if you don’t, which is your prerogative, you’ll have to pay a tariff – differing amounts, but a tariff.”

Trump said, “My message … is very simple: Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth,” he said. “But if you don’t, which is your prerogative, you’ll have to pay a tariff – differing amounts, but a tariff.” Oil prices: Trump also turned to international oil prices, connecting them directly to the Russia-Ukraine war. “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately,” he said. “Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue. You got to bring down the oil price. You could end that war.”

Trump also turned to international oil prices, connecting them directly to the Russia-Ukraine war. “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately,” he said. “Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue. You got to bring down the oil price. You could end that war.” The war in Ukraine: Trump expressed hope that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were under way, emphasising the need for resolution: “It’s so important to get that done. That is an absolute killing field. Millions of soldiers are being killed.”

Trump expressed hope that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were under way, emphasising the need for resolution: “It’s so important to get that done. That is an absolute killing field. Millions of soldiers are being killed.” NATO spending : Trump reiterated his call for all NATO members to allocate 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) towards defence budgets.

: Trump reiterated his call for all NATO members to allocate 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) towards defence budgets. China relations: Trump expressed his desire for a “fair relationship” with China. He said his administration looks “forward to doing very well with China and getting along with China”.

Trump expressed his desire for a “fair relationship” with China. He said his administration looks “forward to doing very well with China and getting along with China”. Canada relations: “We’re going to be demanding respect from other nations,” Trump said at Davos, immediately pivoting to Canada. “We have a tremendous deficit with Canada. We’re not going to have that any more. We can’t do it.” He also said Canada could avoid tariffs if it chooses to “become a state” of the US.

According to Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett, Trump’s speech at Davos appeared aimed at offering reassurance.

“He’s saying, ‘Look, what we’re going to do is we’re going to boost fossil fuels. We’re going to become a manufacturing superpower. We’re going to become the hub of artificial intelligence. We’re going to focus on deregulation. Everything is going to be different, but it’s going to be OK. I’m doing things differently, but you’re all going to benefit, as long as you do it my way,’” Halkett explained, while reporting from Washington.

“It’s very much a distinct, Trump way of doing business. ‘If you do it my way, you’ll all benefit’ is the message he seems to be sending,” she added.

Other things you might have missed:

Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina: Trump signed an order supporting federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. While the tribe is recognised as a Native American tribe by the state of North Carolina, it has long been denied full recognition by the federal government.

Cryptocurrency: Trump signed a long-anticipated executive order on cryptocurrency on Thursday. It confirmed that a key policy would be to “support the responsible growth of use of digital assets, blockchain technology, and related technologies across all sectors of the economy.” He and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, recently released their own meme coins. In 2021, he had referred to Bitcoin as a scam.

Anti-abortion rights activists: The president also pardoned 23 anti-abortion rights activists via a new executive order. “They should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people. They should not have been prosecuted. This is a great honor to sign,” Trump said.

Pete Hegseth’s nomination: Pete Hegseth’s nomination to head the Department of Defense narrowly progressed in a Senate vote, paving the way for a final confirmation vote that could take place within the next day or so. The tally was 51-49 in the 100-member Senate. Concerns were raised about his limited management experience and multiple allegations – denied by him – of inappropriate personal behaviour and excessive drinking.

Ratcliffe and Pompeo: A majority of the US Senate backed John Ratcliffe as director of the CIA. The Senate voted to confirm Ratcliffe by 74-25. Separately, the Trump administration revoked the security protection for Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo and his top aide, Brian Hook, who according to a report by The Associated Press have been targeted with threats from Iran after adopting hardline positions on the country during Trump’s first term.