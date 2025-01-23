Who got the nod? The complete list of 2025 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were delayed after deadly wildfires raged through the Los Angeles area.

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have finally been revealed, after two delays due to the devastating wildfires raging across southern California in the United States.

The wildfires have yet to abate, with a new conflagration, the Hughes Fire, erupting north of Los Angeles this week.

But the nominations continued as scheduled on Thursday, with the divisive, experimental musical Emilia Perez grabbing the most nods.

One of its 13 nominations was a history-maker: Karla Sofia Gascon has become the first transgender woman ever honoured in the Best Actress category.

In the film, she plays a former cartel boss who secretly undergoes gender-affirming surgery and reinvents herself as a humanitarian in modern-day Mexico.

But her category will be one of the hottest to watch, with fierce competition from The Substance’s Demi Moore and Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres of the historical drama I’m Still Here.

Earning another 10 Oscars nods was the Broadway blockbuster Wicked, signalling a strong year for Hollywood musicals. The Brutalist, a period drama about an architect surviving the Holocaust and moving to the US, also racked up 10 nominations.

Other favourites from the Academy this year were the Vatican drama Conclave and the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, both of which scooped up eight nods.

Another six nominations went to the zany comedy-drama Anora, about a stripper who gets married to a Russian oligarch’s son.

Some of the biggest snubs came in the crowded Best Actress category, with Maria’s Angelina Jolie, Babygirl’s Nicole Kidman and Emilia Perez’s Selena Gomez all left in the cold.

But a surprise came in the form of a nomination for Romanian American actor Sebastian Stan, who earned recognition for his portrayal of United States President Donald Trump in the film The Apprentice, a cutting portrait of ambition and ego.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Film Editing

Sean Baker, Anora

David Jancso, The Brutalist

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez

Myron Kerstein, Wicked

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Girl with the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Perez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia

Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado: A Different Man

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini: Emilia Perez

David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Storkes-Munton: Nosferatu

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli: The Substance

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth: Wicked

Music (Original Score)

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez

John Powell and Stephan Schwartz, Wicked

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal from Emilia Perez Music by Clement Ducol and Camille Lyrics by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Like a Bird from Sing Sing Music and lyrics by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino from Emilia Perez Music and lyrics by Camille and Clement Ducol

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late Music and lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlisle, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin



Production Design

The Brutalist Production Design: Judy Becker Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave Production Design: Suzie Davies Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two Production Design: Patrice Vermette Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu Production Design: Craig Lathrop Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerova

Wicked Production Design: Nathan Crowley Set Decoration: Lee Sandales



Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Sound

A Complete Unknown Tod A Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Perez Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Maxence Dussere, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

The Wild Robot Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A Rizzo and Leff Lefferts



Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

James Mangold and Jay Cocks for A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan for Conclave

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Lea Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes for Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for Sing Sing Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield



Writing (Original Screenplay)