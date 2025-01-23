Who got the nod? The complete list of 2025 Oscar nominations
The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were delayed after deadly wildfires raged through the Los Angeles area.
The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have finally been revealed, after two delays due to the devastating wildfires raging across southern California in the United States.
The wildfires have yet to abate, with a new conflagration, the Hughes Fire, erupting north of Los Angeles this week.
But the nominations continued as scheduled on Thursday, with the divisive, experimental musical Emilia Perez grabbing the most nods.
One of its 13 nominations was a history-maker: Karla Sofia Gascon has become the first transgender woman ever honoured in the Best Actress category.
In the film, she plays a former cartel boss who secretly undergoes gender-affirming surgery and reinvents herself as a humanitarian in modern-day Mexico.
But her category will be one of the hottest to watch, with fierce competition from The Substance’s Demi Moore and Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres of the historical drama I’m Still Here.
Earning another 10 Oscars nods was the Broadway blockbuster Wicked, signalling a strong year for Hollywood musicals. The Brutalist, a period drama about an architect surviving the Holocaust and moving to the US, also racked up 10 nominations.
Other favourites from the Academy this year were the Vatican drama Conclave and the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, both of which scooped up eight nods.
Another six nominations went to the zany comedy-drama Anora, about a stripper who gets married to a Russian oligarch’s son.
Some of the biggest snubs came in the crowded Best Actress category, with Maria’s Angelina Jolie, Babygirl’s Nicole Kidman and Emilia Perez’s Selena Gomez all left in the cold.
But a surprise came in the form of a nomination for Romanian American actor Sebastian Stan, who earned recognition for his portrayal of United States President Donald Trump in the film The Apprentice, a cutting portrait of ambition and ego.
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Directing
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Film Editing
- Sean Baker, Anora
- David Jancso, The Brutalist
- Nick Emerson, Conclave
- Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
- Myron Kerstein, Wicked
International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here, Brazil
- The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
- Emilia Perez, France
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
- Flow, Latvia
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado: A Different Man
- Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini: Emilia Perez
- David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Storkes-Munton: Nosferatu
- Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli: The Substance
- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth: Wicked
Music (Original Score)
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
- Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
- John Powell and Stephan Schwartz, Wicked
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
- El Mal from Emilia Perez
- Music by Clement Ducol and Camille
- Lyrics by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
- Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- Like a Bird from Sing Sing
- Music and lyrics by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
- Mi Camino from Emilia Perez
- Music and lyrics by Camille and Clement Ducol
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
- Music and lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlisle, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin
Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Production Design: Judy Becker
- Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave
- Production Design: Suzie Davies
- Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two
- Production Design: Patrice Vermette
- Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu
- Production Design: Craig Lathrop
- Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerova
- Wicked
- Production Design: Nathan Crowley
- Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Live Action Short Film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Tod A Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
- Dune: Part Two
- Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
- Emilia Perez
- Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Maxence Dussere, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
- Wicked
- Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
- The Wild Robot
- Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A Rizzo and Leff Lefferts
Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- James Mangold and Jay Cocks for A Complete Unknown
- Peter Straughan for Conclave
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez
- In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Lea Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
- RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes for Nickel Boys
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for Sing Sing
- Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain
- Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum for September 5, co-written with Alex David
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance