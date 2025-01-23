What do Trump’s executive orders on workplace diversity programmes say?

The US president has revoked a 1965 executive order, put federal DEI workers on leave and taken down diversity websites.

President Donald Trump has begun scaling back equal-opportunity programmes through two executive orders on his first day in the White House. Through these, he has also rescinded the 60-year-old executive order which originally implemented equality and diversity programmes in the United States.

Here is more about how Trump is scrapping federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, which he has called “radical”, “illegal” and “discriminatory”.

What are these orders about?

Two out of the 26 executive orders that Trump signed on Monday are relevant to this: one calls for federal DEI programmes to be scrapped and the other calls for reforming federal hiring.

Scrapping federal DEI programmes

In one executive order, titled Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing, Trump declared that the Joe Biden administration had “forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs”.

The DEI, also known as the DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility), refers to a set of measures and frameworks within organisations which seek to make themselves more inclusive and prevent discrimination against historically disadvantaged communities.

The core values of DEI include:

Diversity: The acceptance of people from different backgrounds

The acceptance of people from different backgrounds Equity: The fair and equal treatment of all people regardless of background

The fair and equal treatment of all people regardless of background Inclusion: Ensuring minorities are not underrepresented or left behind because of their identities

The executive order states that the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), assisted by the attorney general and the director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), must now work on terminating DEI programmes operating within the federal government.

To this end, federal employment practices, union contracts and training policies or programmes will be formally reviewed.

Reforming the federal hiring process

Trump also signed another order, titled Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service, on Monday. It states that current federal hiring practices are flawed and no longer focus on merit or “dedication to our Constitution”.

The order calls for federal agency leaders to develop a federal hiring plan, amending how federal employees are hired or fired, emphasising merit-based decisions over political considerations within 120 days of the order. The order adds that the federal hiring plan shall “prevent the hiring of individuals based on their race, sex, or religion”.

What about the private sector?

As far as the private sector is concerned, on Tuesday, Trump also issued a separate presidential action – rather than an executive order – entitled Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.

This mentions “encouraging the private sector to end illegal DEI discrimination and preferences” and directs all federal agencies to each identify up to nine publicly traded companies or other entities that might be subject to civil investigation.

This action also said agencies would be required to “investigate” private companies, non-profits and associations, as well as larger foundations and colleges with endowments worth more than $1bn which might be adopting DEI practices.

What is the 1965 Equal Employment Opportunity order that Trump is revoking?

“Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965 (Equal Employment Opportunity), is hereby revoked,” Trump’s executive order on DEI programmes says.

The Equal Employment Opportunity order (PDF) was signed by Lyndon B Johnson, the Democrat president from 1963 to 1969. It prohibited federal contractors from discriminating in employment decisions on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex or national origin.

It also called for affirmative action, which is a policy of favouring individuals who have been historically disadvantaged for workplace opportunities. The concept of affirmative action was first introduced in 1961 by Democrat President John F Kennedy. Johnson’s 1965 executive order was opposed by segregationists and the Republicans who believed in segregating spaces based on race.

The order was signed to prevent employment discrimination against women and minorities. It came amid the burgeoning civil rights movement in the US, which marked the emergence of identity politics in the country after a series of large-scale protests and civil disobedience largely over discrimination against Black people and women.

In 1964, a year before Executive Order 11246, Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, which also banned discrimination based on race, colour, religion, sex or national origin. In 1965, African Americans were finally awarded the right to vote through the Voting Rights Act.

Who are DEI workers?

Federal DEI staffers are professionals such as trainers in diversity offices. It is unclear how many federal DEI employees there are in total, according to the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the BBC reported. The AFGE is a union comprising 800,000 federal and Washington, DC government workers across the US and the world.

Many businesses and other organisations ramped up the hiring of DEI employees after George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered in May 2020 by a white police officer on a street in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was because “companies sought to illustrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion”, according to an article published on the website of Diversity Resources, a Colorado-based human resources organisation.

The White House has now stated that all federal DEI employees will be sent on paid administrative leaves by 5pm (22:00 GMT) on Wednesday. By this time, all DEI-focused webpages would also be taken offline. Currently, DEI-focused pages on several federal websites are now offline, displaying error messages.

How do Americans feel about DEI?

A survey conducted by Pew Research Center in February 2023 showed that 56 percent of US workers surveyed believed focusing on DEI at work was a good thing. Sixteen percent thought it was a bad thing and 28 percent of the respondents were neutral.

“Undoing these programs is just another way for President Trump to undermine the merit-based civil service and turn federal hiring and firing decisions into loyalty tests,” a press release published on Tuesday by federal worker union AFGE stated.

“Programs that promote an inclusive workforce ensure that the rules are applied evenly to everyone, plus they help build a federal government that looks like the diverse population it serves.”

However, opposition to DEI programmes has been mounting in the US, especially among conservatives. The Pew survey was conducted when leading companies were laying off their DEI employees, a sign that organisations have also begun to reject such schemes.

By November 2021, DEI roles were leaving companies almost twice as fast as non-DEI roles, according to a report published by the New York-based workforce database Revelio Labs.

Between July and December 2022, Amazon, Applebee’s and X, then called Twitter, had the largest outflows of DEI workers.

In June 2023, the US Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action for college applications, concluding that race-conscious admissions violate the equal protection clause of the US Constitution. This was after nonprofit legal advocacy organisation Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) alleged in a lawsuit that Harvard College and the University of North Carolina had violated the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution as well as the 1964 Civil Rights Act as their admissions processes discriminated against Asian-American students. SFFA was founded by conservative legal activist Edward Blum in 2014.

Following this, many companies, including McDonald’s, Walmart, Ford, Lowe’s, John Deere and Tractor Supply, also scaled back on their DEI programmes.

On January 3, 2024, tech billionaire Elon Musk, whom Trump has picked to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), posted on X: “DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it.”