Two Palestinians killed by Israeli tank fire in southern Gaza

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire after an agreement that went into effect on Sunday.

At least two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli tank fire in the Tal as-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, in southern Gaza, the enclave’s Civil Defence officials told Al Jazeera.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire after an agreement that went into effect on Sunday.

The initial phase is scheduled to last six weeks, and will involve a limited prisoner exchange, the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops in Gaza and a surge of aid into the enclave.

Efforts are on the way in Rafah to reopen the city’s main roads and emergency responses say they are trying to rebuild Gaza after Israel’s intense bombardment.