Two Palestinians killed by Israeli tank fire in southern Gaza

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire after an agreement that went into effect on Sunday.

At least two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli tank fire in the Tal as-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, in southern Gaza, the enclave’s Civil Defence officials told Al Jazeera.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire after an agreement that went into effect on Sunday.

The initial phase is scheduled to last six weeks, and involves a limited prisoner exchange, the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops in Gaza and a surge of aid into the enclave.

Reporting from Deir-el Balah in central Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum noted that more than 3,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza during the first four days of the ceasefire.

“The arrival of aid has brought partial relief to the population. Humanitarian organisations have started to distribute the aid from centres throughout Gaza. Civilians are lined up at the gates of these aid centres waiting desperately to access these supplies,” he said.

But he added that people continue to suffer due to rainfall and a search for alternative shelter, especially for families who have returned to the remnants of their destroyed houses.

Advertisement

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 47,283 Palestinians and wounded 111,472 since October 7, 2023. At least 1,139 people were also killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 taken captive.