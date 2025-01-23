Mapping the Hughes wildfire that is scorching the Los Angeles mountains

The new wildfire has scorched over 3,750 hectares near Castaic Lake, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Los Angeles.

More than 50,000 residents in the US state of California have been warned to evacuate their homes after a fast-moving wildfire broke out in the mountains north of Los Angeles.

The Hughes Fire has already burned some 3,750 hectares (9,266 acres) since breaking out on Wednesday and remains completely uncontained.

This latest blaze has added to the strain on regional firefighters, who have largely contained two major wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton fires, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. More than 4,000 firefighters are now battling the Hughes Fire, according to LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Where is the Hughes wildfire burning?

Hughes Fire is burning near Lake Hughes Road, close to Castaic Lake, a large reservoir and popular recreation area north of Los Angeles.

The area lies about 64km (40 miles) from the Eaton and Palisades fires, which have been burning for three weeks.

An estimated 18,600 people live in the local community where ferocious flames have devoured trees and brush on the hillsides around Castaic Lake.

What’s the status of the Palisades and Eaton fires?

According to California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are at least three large active fires burning across the state. They include:

Palisades Fire – 9,489 hectares (23,448 acres) burned, 70 percent contained.

– 9,489 hectares (23,448 acres) burned, 70 percent contained. Eaton Fire – 5,674 hectares (14,021 acres) burned, 95 percent contained.

– 5,674 hectares (14,021 acres) burned, 95 percent contained. Hughes Fire – 3,750 hectares (9,266 acres) burned, 0 percent contained.

Four smaller fires including those named Lilac, Clay, Sepulveda and Center have also burned dozens of hectares of land across the state.

Containment means creating a barrier around a fire to stop it from spreading. However, it doesn’t mean the fire is completely under control or safe.

What is driving these latest fires?

Like the Palisades and Eaton fires, strong winds through mountain valleys, combined with warm temperatures and low humidity, have driven the Hughes Fire.

California frequently faces exceptional drought conditions. Droughts deplete trees, grass and soil moisture making the landscape highly flammable.

Winter wildfires, once rare, have become more common. As the climate warms, the idea of specific wildfire seasons has shifted to the reality of year-round wildfires.

Large parts of California are currently facing abnormally dry levels with areas in the east of the state facing severe and extreme levels of drought.

Water reservoirs have reached critically low levels, threatening both agriculture and the water supply for millions of residents.

What are the Santa Ana winds?

The Santa Ana winds are strong, dry winds that occur in Southern California, typically in the autumn and winter months.

These winds blow from the inland desert areas towards the coast and are caused by high-pressure systems over the Great Basin, an area further inland, reaching hurricane-level speeds of 160km/h (100mph).

How big are the LA wildfires?

The LA fires have so far burned at least 16,425 hectares (40,587 acres) of land. That is about the same size as Washington, DC, about half the size of Philadelphia, an eighth the size of Los Angeles, or about 30,000 football fields.

California typically experiences thousands of wildfires each year. These fires range from small brush fires to large, destructive fires that burn tens of thousands of hectares.