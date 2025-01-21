Political leaders across the world urge good relations with the new president, with some expressing concern.

Trump’s Middle East policies not expected to be ‘coherent’, ‘linear’: Analysis

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Across the world, various leaders and politicians congratulated Trump, with some urging good relations while others expressing concern.

Here are some of the reactions across the globe:

China

China said it hopes to cooperate with the US to resolve trade issues, as Trump had threatened to impose new tariffs on the Asian country.

Beijing is “willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Russia

President Vladimir Putin said Moscow welcomes Trump’s team’s statements on “their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration”.

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III. We certainly welcome such an approach,” Putin said in a video address.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said with Trump back in office, the military alliance from Europe and North America “will turbo-charge defense spending and production”.

Advertisement

“Together we can achieve peace through strength – through NATO!” he wrote on X.

With President Trump back in office we will turbo-charge defence spending & production My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President Together we can achieve peace through strength – through @NATO! — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) January 20, 2025

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said under Trump’s leadership, “the best days of our alliance are yet to come”.

“Working together again, we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights. I’m confident that we will complete the defeat of Iran’s terror axis and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for our region,” he said in a video address.

He thanked Trump for his efforts in freeing Israeli captives from Gaza, adding that he looks forward to working with him “to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza”.

Palestine

President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestine is ready to work with Trump to achieve peace during his tenure, “guided by the two-state solution based on international legitimacy”.

“This vision seeks the establishment of the State of Palestine and the State of Israel living side by side in peace and security,” Abbas was quoted as saying by the Wafa news agency.

Syria

Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said he is looking forward to improving relations between the two countries.

“We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the aim of Germany’s policy with its “closest ally … is always a good transatlantic relationship”.

Panama

President Jose Raul Mulino said in a statement he rejects Trump’s statements that the US will be “taking back” the strategic Panama Canal.

“The canal is and will continue to be Panama’s,” he said, stressing the importance of dialogue.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges.”