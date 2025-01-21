Israel’s top general resigns over ‘terrible’ October 7 attack failures

Herzi Halevi is the most senior Israeli figure to resign over the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack.

Israel’s top general has resigned, citing “terrible” security and intelligence “failures” related to the deadly October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi is the most senior Israeli official to resign over the security breakdown, when thousands of Hamas-led fighters stormed from Gaza and attacked military bases, kibbutzim and a music festival southern Israel.

The attack killed at least 1,139 people, mostly civilians, according to an Al Jazeera tally based on Israeli statistics, and another 250 people were seized as captives. More than 90 hostages are still being held by Palestinian groups in Gaza, around a third of whom Israel believes to be dead.

Halevi oversaw Israel’s response to the attack, a devastating assault on the besieged Palestinian territory that has killed more than 47,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The ferocious military campaign has destroyed much of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, while Israel’s severe restrictions on humanitarian supplies to the territory have led to warnings of a humanitarian disaster.

Advertisement

In his letter of resignation, Halevi said that the military had, under his command “failed in its mission to defend the State of Israel” when Hamas attacked, but had made “significant achievements” in the ensuing war.

“My responsibility for the terrible failure accompanies me every day, hour by hour, and will do so for the rest of my life,” Halevi wrote in his resignation letter to Defence Minister Israel Katz.

He said he was leaving at a time of “significant successes” for the military, though he also said that “not all” of Israel’s war goals had been met.

“The objectives of the war have not all been achieved. The army will continue to fight to further dismantle Hamas and its governing capabilities, ensure the return of the hostages”, and enable Israelis displaced by militant attacks to return home, he said.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid praised Halevi for stepping down and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to follow suit.

“Now, it is time for them to take responsibility and resign – the prime minister and his entire catastrophic government,” Lapid said.

Shortly after Halevi announced his resignation, Major General Yaron Finkelman – head of Israel’s Southern Command, which oversees operations in Gaza – also tendered his resignation.

The generals’ resignations could add to calls for a public inquiry into the October 7 failures, something Netanyahu – whose leadership could be implicated – has said will wait until the war is over.

Far-right criticism

Katz thanked Halevi for his contributions to the military and expressed gratitude that he would continue to fulfil his duties until a successor is named, while there would be an orderly search for his replacement. Netanyahu also accepted Halevi’s resignation.

Advertisement

Halevi was often criticised by far-right figures in Netanyahu’s government including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Halevi’s resignation comes three days after a long-awaited ceasefire agreement took effect, leading to a pause in the 15-month war in Gaza and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The first phase of the multi-stage agreement is expected to last for six weeks and will see 33 hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Three hostages and 90 prisoners were released on Sunday.

Smotrich on Tuesday praised Halevi for the military’s success in shattering Hamas’s military capabilities during the war, but also put blame on his shoulders for the October 7 attack.

“My criticism of his failure in the campaign to eliminate Hamas’s civilian and governmental capabilities, as well as his responsibility for the October 7th failure, does not diminish the great gratitude we owe him for all his work and contributions over the years and his achievements,” said Smotrich, who opposed the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

“The coming period will be marked by the replacement of the senior military command as part of preparations for the renewal of the war, this time in the West Bank until complete victory.”