Hotel fire at Turkiye ski resort kills at least 10

Officials say fire broke out overnight at the restaurant of a hotel at a ski resort in Bolu province.

A hotel fire in a ski resort in northwestern Turkiye has killed at least 10 people, officials announced.

The blaze broke out overnight in the restaurant of the hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said. A further 32 people have been hospitalised with injuries, he added.

“Two-hundred and sixty-seven personnel from various public institutions and organisations responded to the fire and the response is ongoing,” he wrote on X.

Speaking to Turkish news outlet TRT, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said the fire began on the fourth floor of the 11-storey hotel at about 3:30am (00:30 GMT). Hours later, firefighters were still working to put it out.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by authorities, he added, noting that it broke out on the restaurant floor.

Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building in a panic, Aydin told the state-run Anadolu news agency. There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, he said.

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire.

Kartalkaya is one of Turkiye’s premier winter tourism destinations, attracting thousands of visitors during the ski season. The resort lies about 295 kilometres (183 miles) east of Istanbul.