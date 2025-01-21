Biden hands preemptive pardons to family, allies citing Trump retaliation

Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, immunologist Anthony Fauci and former Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley among those offered protection.

Former United States President Joe Biden used his final hours to issue preemptive pardons amid fears that President Donald Trump could seek to prosecute perceived enemies.

Biden on Monday handed pardons to several members of his own family, as well as former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, and former Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley.

The move comes after Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the US Capitol four years ago.

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” Biden said in a statement.

The US Constitution gives a president broad pardon powers for federal offences. While pardons are typically given to people who have been prosecuted, they can cover conduct that has not yet resulted in legal proceedings.

The pardon covers all lawmakers, including Cheney, who served on the congressional select committee that investigated the 2021 US Capitol riots, as well as police officers who testified before it.

Trump in December backed a call for the FBI to investigate Cheney over her role in leading the Congress probe of the assault.

‘Deeply grateful’

Cheney and Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s vice chairs, expressed gratitude to Biden for recognising the threats and harassment they and their families have endured.

“We have been pardoned today not for breaking the law but for upholding it,” they said in a statement.

Milley, who was Trump’s top military adviser between 2019 and early 2021, said in a statement he was “deeply grateful” for Biden’s pardon.

In the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Milley called Beijing to reassure China of US stability.

In a social media post, Trump described the phone call as “an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH”.

Fauci told Reuters news agency that the White House had reached out about the issue a month ago. He declared that he had not sought the pardon.

“I appreciate the president reaching out and trying to protect me from baseless accusations,” Fauci said. “I’ve done nothing wrong and this is no admission of any guilt.”

Fauci often clashed with Trump during the pandemic, and his supporters have continued to attack the former health official.

Family pardoned

Among other members of his family, Biden also issued preemptive pardons to his brothers James and Francis; sister Valerie and her husband John; and Sara, the wife of James.

In December, Biden controversially issued a pardon for his son Hunter, who had been convicted on firearms and tax charges, claiming that he had been persecuted for political purposes.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me – the worst kind of partisan politics,” Biden said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

Trump denounced the move in remarks to supporters. “Did you know that Biden, while I was making my speech, pardoned his whole family?” Trump said.

During a separate exchange with reporters, Trump accused Biden of creating an “unbelievable precedent” for future presidents.

“I guess now I have precedent to do it,” Trump said.