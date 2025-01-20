How does Trump’s age at inauguration compare to other presidents?

At 78 years and 7 months, Donald Trump will become the oldest president in US history on inauguration day.

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

The 78-year-old will commence his second term as president, becoming the oldest individual to ever assume the office. He will be five months older than Joe Biden, who previously held the record for the oldest president on Inauguration Day in 2021.

In the following explainer, Al Jazeera visualises the ages of all US presidents on Inauguration Day, along with their lifespans and years in office.

The oldest and youngest US presidents

Donald J Trump was born in Queens, New York on June 14, 1946, less than a year after the end of World War II.

In 2017, at the age of 70, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, making him the oldest president to be inaugurated, surpassing Ronald Reagan, who was just about to turn 70 on Inauguration Day in 1981.

The average age of US presidents at their inauguration is 57, a figure that spans from George Washington, the first president, who was 57 in 1789, to the present day.

The youngest US president at the time of his inauguration was Theodore Roosevelt, who became president at the age of 42 after the assassination of William McKinley in 1901.

The US presidents who lived the longest

The longest-living US president was Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100. He lived 43 years after serving one term as president from 1977 to 1981 – longer than any other president.

Out of the 41 presidents who have died, six lived to be over 90, five lived between 80 and 90, and the average age of death was 72.

John F Kennedy, the 35th president, lived the shortest of all US presidents. He was assassinated in 1963 at the age of 46.

Longest-serving US presidents

Prior to 1951, there was no formal limit to how many terms a US president could serve. The two-term limit was officially established by the 22nd Amendment, ratified on February 27, 1951, largely in response to Franklin D Roosevelt four terms in office.

Roosevelt, the longest-serving US president, served from 1933 to 1945, completing more than 12 years in office before his death at the age of 63 during his fourth term.

Most US presidents have served one term rather than two. Of the 46 presidencies, only 15 presidents have served two or more terms.

The shortest-serving president was William Henry Harrison who died on April 4, 1841, just one month into his term.