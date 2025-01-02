Ecuadorian President Noboa names interim vice president amid spat

Noboa has tussled with Vice President Veronica Abad over questions of insubordination as new general elections approach.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has named an interim vice president amid a continuing spat with the current holder of that office.

The Minister of the Government Jose de la Gasca announced the decision on Thursday, after Noboa’s administration accused Vice President Veronica Abad of an alleged disciplinary infraction.

In her stead, Noboa has named Planning Minister Sariha Moya as interim vice president.

De la Gasca said Abad’s actions constituted a “force majeure” — an extraordinary circumstance that required extraordinary action.

Abad served not only as vice president but also as Ecuador’s ambassador to Israel. But according to de la Gasca, she had refused an order to relocate to Turkiye due to security concerns amid Israel’s continuing war on Gaza.

Ecuador’s Labour Ministry ultimately suspended her from her position in November.

“To this day she has not shown up to perform her duties in Turkiye,” de la Gasca said on Thursday in a news conference.

A court overturned Abad’s suspension in December, but Noboa nevertheless tapped Moya to act as interim vice president until January 22 or until Abad arrives in Turkiye.

Advertisement

Abad has denied any wrongdoing. She and Noboa have had a testy relationship for months.

The spat is just one of the challenges facing Noboa, who faces re-election in February.

Noboa, the youngest president in Ecuador’s modern history, was voted into office in October 2023 under unprecedented circumstances.

Facing impeachment hearings, Noboa’s predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, invoked a never-before-used constitutional power: the “muerte cruzada” or “crossed death”.

It allowed Lasso to dissolve the National Assembly in exchange for ending his term early. A snap election was held to determine who would serve the remaining 18 months of Lasso’s term.

Since taking office for the shortened term, Noboa — the heir of a banana industry fortune — has faced protest, including over a series of blackouts that disrupted life for millions of residents.

A persistent drought had stymied the hydroelectric power system the country relies on, and Noboa’s government had mandated power cuts for much of the final quarter of 2024.

Ecuador’s economy has also struggled to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. And then there is the question of crime.

Once considered an “island of peace” in South America, Ecuador has seen an uptick in violent crime as drug-trafficking gangs move into its territory, seeking to exploit routes to the Pacific Ocean from cocaine-producing regions in neighbouring Peru and Colombia.

Noboa has pursued a strong-arm approach to crime in response, including expanding the powers of the police and military and increasing the severity of criminal penalties.

Advertisement

But those tactics have come under scrutiny in recent months, with critics decrying military overreach and abuses of power.

Earlier this week, authorities announced that the burned bodies of four missing boys were found near a military base in the city of Taura.

Surveillance footage appears to show they were taken by members of the military, and protesters have questioned the delay in launching an investigation.

The incident has sparked outrage and protests.