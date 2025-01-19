Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,060
Here are the key developments on the 1,060th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Published On 19 Jan 2025
Here is the situation on Sunday, January 19:
Fighting:
- A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital killed three people and wounded three more on Saturday. Kyiv city officials said the victims were two men, aged 43 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman.
- In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 11 wounded in a Russian strike, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov, who described it as a “cynical” attack on the city centre “while everyone was sleeping”.
- Two people were killed in a mortar attack on Beryslav, in the southern Kherson region, its Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.
- Ukraine’s air force said it downed two Iskander ballistic missiles as well as 24 Russian attack drones overnight.
- Russia said its forces made advances in the eastern Donetsk region, capturing two villages – Vremivka and Petropavlivka.
- Ukraine’s military intelligence unit said Ukrainian drones hit an oil depot in Russia’s Tula region in the early hours of Saturday, with the Russian governor of the region earlier reporting a fuel tank fire at an industrial site.
- Officials also reported a fire at an industrial site in the neighbouring Kaluga region after a Ukrainian drone attack.
Diplomacy and politics
- Nearly 550 Swedish soldiers arrived in Latvia to join a Canadian-led multinational brigade along NATO’s eastern flank, a mission Sweden is calling its most significant operation so far as a member of the Western defence alliance.
- Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper he is open to sending German soldiers to Ukraine to help secure a demilitarised zone there in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.
- In advance of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Pistorius said Germany should aim to spend about 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence. Trump wants NATO members to devote 5 percent of their national output to defence spending.
- In an interview with The Associated Press news agency, outgoing US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, warned that US global leadership, which she said diminished during Trump’s first presidency and allowed China to fill the void, could erode again under a second Trump term.
- The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that Ukraine and the United Kingdom “have no room” for cooperation in the Sea of Azov, echoing Kremlin concerns over British military deployments under a new 100-year partnership agreement announced by Kyiv and London on Thursday.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies