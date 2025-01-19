A ceasefire has begun in Gaza after Hamas handed over to Israel a list of three captives to be released as part of the deal.

The ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas will take effect at 11:15am local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Netanyahu’s office also said the release of the three captives would take place after 1400 GMT on Sunday. It also said four other living female hostages would be freed in seven days.

The spokesperson of Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has begun.

“Regarding reports when the ceasefire will begin in Gaza, we confirm that the names of the three hostages to be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side,” Majed al-Ansari said.

Ahead of the ceasefire’s agreed implementation at 0630 GMT, Netanyahu said it could not take effect until Hamas gave the names of the captives up for release on Sunday.

The deal stipulates a pause in fighting and the release of three Israeli captives and about 95 Palestinian prisoners on the first day.

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza said thousands of Palestinians will now be getting ready to go to areas they were not allowed to before – including Jabalia and Rafah, in northern and southern Gaza respectively.

“Since this morning people here were waiting for the ceasefire to take effect, and start moving towards Rafah. We also saw a lot of people putting together their luggage … getting ready to start going back,” she said.

“But those people also know that most of their houses are not even there. Most of their houses are not standing anymore. However, most Palestinians say they’re going to put their tents on top of the rubble. They miss their neighbourhoods … or whatever is left of it.”

A displaced Palestinian woman from the north of Gaza told Al Jazeera that she was “extremely happy about this because we deserve life”.

“We have seen people torn into pieces so this ceasefire agreement is a piece of good news, and we need to thank everyone who played a role in this and who helped us to put an end to this war.”

The Government Media Office in Gaza said thousands of Palestinian police officers have been deployed in the territory “as part of a government plan to maintain security and order across various governorates”, adding that municipalities have started “reopening and rehabilitating streets”.

“Government ministries and institutions are fully prepared to begin operations according to the government plan to ensure the swift and gradual return of normal life,” it said the statement, adding that the return of displaced people will commence seven days after the ceasefire comes into effect.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military continued its attacks in Gaza, killing at least 19 Palestinians and wounding 36 others, the Civil Defence in Gaza said.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 46,899 Palestinians and wounded 110,725 since October 7, 2023. At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.