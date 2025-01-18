South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, formally arrested

A court in Seoul grants request for an arrest warrant, saying there was ‘concern’ that Yoon could ‘destroy evidence’.

A court in South Korea has approved the formal arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his decision to declare martial law last month.

The Seoul Western District Court on Sunday granted law enforcement’s request for an arrest warrant for Yoon following an hourslong deliberation, saying there was “concern” that Yoon could “destroy evidence”.

Last Wednesday, Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested. South Korean investigators probing Yoon for alleged insurrection asked a Seoul court on Friday to extend his detention after he refused to be questioned.

Yoon and his lawyers on Saturday appeared before the court’s judge during a hearing and argued for his release. His arrest could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody for him, lasting months or more.

He faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on December 3, which set off the country’s most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, can now extend his detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

Advertisement

Yoon’s lawyers could also file a petition to challenge the court’s arrest warrant.