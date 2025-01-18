The Israeli government ratified the agreement early on Saturday morning after meeting for more than six hours.

What's needed on the ground to implement the Gaza ceasefire deal? |Inside Story

The ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will take effect at 08:30am (06:30 GMT) on Sunday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced in a post on X.

On Friday, Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet approved the deal after more than 460 days of war in which Israeli forces have killed more than 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453.

The deal would see the release of 33 captives held in Gaza over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first.

Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

“All eyes are now on Gaza to see what the Israeli military is going to do in these final hours, because historically, before any sort of ceasefire deal, the Israeli military pounds the Gaza Strip with all of its might,” said Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut, reporting from Jordan.

“There’s going to be a lot of fear and anxiety.”

In Gaza, meanwhile, Israeli forces have kept up heavy attacks.

Medics in Gaza said an Israeli air strike early on Saturday killed five people in the al-Mawasi “humanitarian zone” area, west of Khan Younis in the enclave’s south.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that a man from the Qudra family was killed along with his wife and their three children in the attack.

An Israeli drone strike also killed three Palestinian civilians in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City late on Friday, according to Wafa.

This brought to at least 119 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli bombardment since the ceasefire accord was announced on Wednesday.