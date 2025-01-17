Biden grants clemency to 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes

Outgoing US president says move is ‘important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities’.

United States President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes just days before his White House term ends.

In a statement on Friday, Biden said the individuals granted clemency were “serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice”.

“With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in US history,” he said.

The announcement comes as the Democrat has authorised pardons and commuted sentences for scores of people before his successor, Republican Donald Trump, takes office on Monday.

In December, Biden commuted the sentences for 37 of the 40 federal inmates facing the death penalty, converting them to life in prison without parole.

He also announced that same month that he pardoned 39 people convicted of nonviolent crimes and commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 others who were serving long prison terms.

Biden has faced criticism for pardoning his son Hunter, who had pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on firearms-related charges.

As the end of Biden’s term approached, defence lawyers and civil rights groups had ramped up efforts to highlight compelling cases and launched campaigns to help those they believe were wrongly convicted or are serving excessive terms for nonviolent offences.

In Friday’s statement, Biden said those being granted clemency had received lengthy sentences “based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes”.

“As Congress recognized through the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act, it is time that we equalize these sentencing disparities,” he said, adding that he would continue to review additional commutations and pardons.

“This action is an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending far too much time behind bars.”

US presidents typically order a round of pardons towards the end of their time in office.

For his part, Trump has said he plans to pardon at least some of his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, once he takes office on Monday.

The rioters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC, in a failed attempt to block Congress from certifying Biden’s 2020 election victory over Trump.