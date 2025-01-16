Venezuela releases prominent rights advocate Carlos Correa from detention

The free-speech advocate was among several activists detained ahead of President Nicolas Maduro’s swearing-in last week.

Authorities in Venezuela have released a prominent human rights advocate from detention, just days after President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third term amid a crackdown on dissenting voices and opposition leaders.

Carlos Correa, director of the Venezuelan non-profit Espacio Publico, was freed in the early hours of Thursday, his organisation said in a social media post.

A well-respected university professor and authority on free speech in Venezuela, Correa was among several opposition figures and civil society activists arrested ahead of Maduro’s inauguration last Friday.

The human rights group Amnesty International said last week that “hooded individuals” had arbitrarily detained Correa on January 7 in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

In a statement issued the next day, the group demanded the release of Correa and other detained Venezuelan human rights defenders, while accusing the Maduro government of pursuing a campaign of “politically motivated” detentions.

“We demand Nicolas Maduro ensures their immediate and unconditional release and, while in state custody, protects their life and safety, right to not be subjected to torture, and fair trial guarantees,” Amnesty International said.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk had also urged Correa’s release.

We demand the freedom of Carlos Correa and all human rights defenders in Venezuela. https://t.co/gLRg95LNyP pic.twitter.com/RMsueuMUzT — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) January 15, 2025

Maduro was sworn in for a third term on January 10, months after Venezuela’s electoral authorities said he had won a disputed July vote.

But the country’s opposition has maintained its presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, defeated Maduro.

Opposition leaders have accused the government — which failed to release a detailed breakdown of the votes — of stealing the election in favour of Maduro.

But the longstanding president, who rose to power after the death of Venezuela’s left-wing leader Hugo Chavez in 2013, has struck a defiant tone.

“May this new presidential term be a period of peace, of prosperity, of equality and the new democracy,” Maduro said during his swearing-in ceremony, pledging to comply with the laws of the country.

“I swear on history, on my life, and I will fulfil [my mandate].”

The inauguration came a day after another opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, was briefly detained after she made a rare public appearance to lead a protest against Maduro’s continued rule.

#Venezuela: UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk deeply concerned at further reports of arbitrary detentions and intimidation, including of human rights defender Carlos Correa & opposition members and their relatives. Now is the time to work to ease tensions & reduce the risk of… pic.twitter.com/Zc1MPoQcNK — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) January 9, 2025

According to Espacio Publico, the organisation run by Correa, more than 400 newspapers, radio stations and TV channels have been closed down over the past two decades in Venezuela, in a clampdown that began under Chavez and intensified Maduro.

On Wednesday, Correa’s wife said her husband had been brought before an anti-terrorism court last week, but she had no information on the charges brought against him nor where he was being held.

Rights groups and press freedom organisations like Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomed news of Correa’s release.

“The director of [Espacio Publico] should not have spent a single day in detention,” RSF said in a post on the social media platform X.