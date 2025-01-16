UK, Ukraine leaders sign ‘landmark’ 100-year agreement

PM Keir Starmer says UK will deliver a ‘mobile air defence system’ and bolster maritime cooperation with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to work with Ukraine and its allies to offer Kyiv robust security guarantees if a ceasefire is negotiated with Russia in a display of support days before United States President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Starmer met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday and offered more support with a “100-year partnership” agreement.

On his first visit to Ukraine since becoming prime minister in July, Starmer hailed a “closer than ever” relationship between the two countries.

Trump, who will take office on Monday, has frequently promised to end the nearly three-year war in Ukraine. He has floated proposals that include ceding large parts of Ukraine to Russia.

For his part, Starmer said any deal to end the fighting must “guarantee” Ukraine’s security and independence.

Zelenskyy recently urged Western nations “not to drop the ball” and to maintain long-term military support to Ukraine. He hailed Thursday’s deal as “truly historic”.

Britain has been one of Ukraine’s biggest military backers, pledging 12.8 billion pounds ($16bn) in military and civilian aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

‘Landmark agreement’

The 100-year deal – which covers a number of areas, including defence, energy and trade – “reflects the huge affection that exists between our two nations”, Starmer told reporters at a joint news conference in Kyiv.

Under the agreement, London and Kyiv pledged to “deepen defence cooperation” and boost Ukraine’s defence industry, recognising it as a “future NATO ally”.

Starmer said his government would also deliver a “mobile air defence system” and bolster maritime cooperation through new security frameworks in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

Various treaties that are part of the 100-year agreement are expected to be introduced to the United Kingdom Parliament in the coming weeks.

“The power of our long-term friendships cannot be underestimated,” the British prime minister said in a statement before meeting with Zelenskyy.

He noted that supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russian attacks and to rebuild an independent future is “vital”.

“Through this partnership, we are creating a strong economy that works for the British people, a safe country that protects our interests at home and abroad, and a prosperous society,” Starmer added.

