Los Angeles wildfires day 10: What’s the latest, and how can you help?

Wind conditions will ease on Thursday, but authorities warn another round of Santa Ana winds could develop early next week.

Firefighters battling the Los Angeles wildfires made significant progress on Wednesday after dangerous wind-driven fire conditions eased, but officials warned that the threat is far from over.

A Cal Fire spokesperson described the continuing fight as fraught with “extreme hazards and the potential for fire growth.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged caution, stating, “We are not out of the woods yet.”

The calmer conditions brought relief to Los Angeles, the United States’s second-largest metropolitan area, which had been on edge as flames threatened surrounding communities.

Here is what we know:

What’s the latest on the ground?

Death toll and missing people

The fires have killed at least 25 people – nine in the Palisades fire and 16 in the Eaton fire.

Active fires:

Palisades fire: The largest of three major wildfires has scorched 9,596 hectares (23,713 acres) in and around Pacific Palisades and has been 21 percent contained. Fire crews are working to prevent the fire from advancing into Brentwood, home to the Getty Center museum.

The largest of three major wildfires has scorched 9,596 hectares (23,713 acres) in and around Pacific Palisades and has been 21 percent contained. Fire crews are working to prevent the fire from advancing into Brentwood, home to the Getty Center museum. Eaton fire: East of Los Angeles, this wildfire is the most destructive in terms of deaths, killing 16 people. It burned more than 5,712 hectares (14,117 acres), and it is 45 percent contained.

Advertisement

Hurst fire : Near San Fernando in the north, this fire has burned 323 hectares (799 acres). Firefighters are close to fully containing it, at 98 percent containment.

Near San Fernando in the north, this fire has burned 323 hectares (799 acres). Firefighters are close to fully containing it, at 98 percent containment. Auto fire: A brush fire that ignited in a river bottom in Ventura County quickly grew to 24 hectares (61 acres). Firefighters halted its progress, and as of Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire, the fire was 85 percent contained.

A brush fire that ignited in a river bottom in Ventura County quickly grew to 24 hectares (61 acres). Firefighters halted its progress, and as of Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire, the fire was 85 percent contained. Little Mountain fire: According to local media reports, the San Bernardino County Fire Department, located just east of LA County, reported responding to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. The fire rapidly burned 12 hectares (30 acres) in a mountainous area and posed a potential threat to structures. The fire is uncontained.

Santa Ana winds

The intense Santa Ana winds across Southern California are expected to subside, bringing temporary relief to the region.

By Friday, a shift in wind direction will introduce more humid air, which, combined with lighter winds, should reduce the fire risk through the weekend.

However, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned that another round of Santa Ana winds could develop as early as Tuesday or Wednesday next week. Their strength remains uncertain.

Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week. Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected. #cawx #PalisadesFire #EatonFire pic.twitter.com/zhXmHUWtgp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

Damage and evacuations:

The fires have displaced up to 200,000 people.

As of Wednesday, County Sheriff Robert Luna reported that approximately 82,400 people were under evacuation orders, with an additional 90,400 under evacuation warnings.

What’s expected on Thursday?

Conditions are expected to begin improving, and wind speeds are expected to continue decreasing.

“The really good news is that today will be the last really windy day,” wrote the National Weather Service. “Look for a marked decrease in the winds this afternoon.”

Still, gusty winds and relative humidities below 15 percent will allow any new fires that ignite to spread quickly.

For Thursday, offshore winds will diminish, resulting in cooler temperatures. By Friday, the winds will move onshore, cooling Southern California down even more.

According to an Associated Press report, firefighters and police continue to face new challenges. Since the fires began last week, authorities have arrested about six people accused of igniting small fires, all of which were quickly extinguished.

One suspect confessed to starting a fire in a tree because he “liked the smell of burning leaves,” according to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. Another admitted that “she enjoyed causing chaos and destruction,” the chief reported on Wednesday.

Keep a jacket handy. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below normal for the rest of the week, with Friday the coldest. #cawx pic.twitter.com/720euSBSJS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

As things slightly improve, how can you help LA wildfire victims?

Many aid organisations are providing relief in the area.

Charity Navigator has compiled a list of organisations providing immediate and long-term assistance to those affected by the wildfires.

Separately, GoFundMe.org also launched the 2025 Wildfire Relief Fund, which will “go directly to people impacted who are seeking help through GoFundMe fundraisers, and to nonprofit organisations on the ground providing relief”.

Some other organisations include:

The American Red Cross provides shelter, food, relief supplies and medical care.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles announced initiatives and places collecting essential items for families affected by the fires.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting financial donations and essential items to assist those affected.

Authorities are cautioning the public to watch out for scammers and stay alert. The Federal Trade Commission has offered guidance on identifying fake charities and fundraisers, including advice on asking detailed questions and avoiding pressure to donate on the spot.