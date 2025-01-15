India’s navy expands fleet with eyes on Indian Ocean rivalry

New Delhi launches three domestically built vessels as it seeks to compete with China for influence across Asia Pacific.

India’s navy has launched a submarine, destroyer and a frigate simultaneously as it eyes growing rivalry with China in the Asia Pacific region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a commissioning ceremony for the domestically built vessels in Mumbai on Wednesday, said his country was “becoming a major maritime power of the world”. His country increasingly sees itself competing with China for strategic influence across South Asia.

“We’re taking a big step towards getting the navy ready for this century,” Modi stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the strategic importance previously dominated by the Atlantic Ocean is shifting to the Indian Ocean. Hence, the region is becoming a centre of international rivalry.

Amid this competition, India is pushing to modernise its mostly Soviet-era weaponry and expand its defence industry.

In 2024, India spent a record $15bn on domestic defence manufacturing, according to the Ministry of Defence, an increase of some 17 percent on the previous year.

As part of that rising investment, India is rushing to expand its naval fleet. The vessels launched on Wednesday were built by India’s state-run shipyards.

“The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security,” Modi said.

New Delhi has plans to expand its warship and submarine fleet from about 150 to 170 over the next decade.

India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier in 2022 to counter regional rival China’s much more extensive and growing fleet.

However, India remains one of the largest arms importers in the world, despite Modi’s efforts to reduce dependence on Russia, its primary military hardware supplier.

New Delhi has also signed major arms deals, and approved India-based defence production ventures, with the United States, Israel and Spain, among others.

India is also in talks with Paris for multibillion-dollar deals to buy French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines.