Irregular migration into EU dropped sharply in 2024: Border agency

Despite falling total, number of people crossing the border from Belarus and Russia jumped 192 percent.

The number of people entering the European Union by irregular crossings dropped almost 40 percent in 2024, according to the bloc’s border agency Frontex.

Preliminary data reveal a significant 38 percent drop in irregular border crossings into the EU in 2024, “reaching the lowest level since 2021, when migration was still affected by the COVID pandemic,” Frontex said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, despite the fall in total numbers, the eastern end of the EU saw a rise in irregular crossings last year.

Frontex said the drop to just over 239,000 irregular border crossings last year was thanks to intensified EU and partner cooperation against smuggling networks.

The biggest fall was registered along the route through the Western Balkans, which saw a 78 percent drop that Frontex attributed to “strong efforts by regional countries to stem the flow”.

The border agency added that irregular entries detected via the Central Mediterranean fell by 59 percent due to “fewer departures from Tunisia and Libya”.

Despite the decrease, the route still accounted for about 67,000 crossings, the second highest among all routes after the Eastern Mediterranean route, it added.

Notable increases

The number of people crossing the EU’s borders with Belarus and Russia jumped by 192 percent to 17,000.

EU states along the bloc’s eastern edge have accused the two countries of pushing thousands of people over their borders in recent years as part of a campaign to destabilise Europe.

Irregular migration has become a key issue in European politics with many far-right and populist parties campaigning in recent and upcoming elections, including in Germany next month.

Meanwhile, there were 14 percent more cases, reaching 69,400, of irregular border crossing attempts on the Eastern Mediterranean route, driven by new corridors from eastern Libya, with people predominantly from Syria, Afghanistan and Egypt.

There was also an 18 percent rise in the number of refugees and migrants taking the Western African route to reach the Canary Islands with arrivals reaching almost 47,000 last year, fuelled by departures from Mauritania.

“While 2024 saw a significant reduction in irregular border crossings, it also highlighted emerging risks and shifting dynamics,” Frontex head Hans Leijtens said.

“Frontex and the border authorities across Europe must remain ready and flexible to address these evolving challenges effectively.”