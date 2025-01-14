Gaza ceasefire deal in ‘final stages’: Qatar

Moderators say negotiations are at their ‘closest point’ yet, with expectations of a imminent deal.

A ceasefire in the Israel and Hamas war in Gaza is at its “closest point” yet, Qatar has said.

Negotiations to bring the 15-month conflict to an end are in their final stages, Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a news conference in Doha on Tuesday. Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, has sought to moderate a deal for many months.

“A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed,” Ansari said.

“Current discussions in Doha are focused on finalising the remaining details,” he continued. “Today, we are at the closest point ever to having a deal.”

The spokesperson predicted that the implementation of the ceasefire agreement would occur “very shortly after it is finalised”.

“We do believe that we [Qatar] were able, through negotiations and through our partners in Egypt and the United States, to minimise a lot of the disagreements between both parties,” Ansari added.

However, he cautioned against setting expectations too high until there is a formal announcement.

“We do believe we are at a developed stage, we do believe we are at a final stage, but obviously, until there is an announcement, there will be no announcement,” he said. “Therefore, we shouldn’t be overexcited about what’s happening right now. But certainly, we are hopeful.”

The US, Egypt and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end to the 15-month war and secure the release of dozens of captives taken during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Some 100 Israelis are still captive inside Gaza, although the Israeli military believes at least one-third of them are dead.

Israel’s military bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 46,000 people and injured nearly 110,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

What’s in the deal?

According to details leaked by the Israeli media, the ceasefire deal being hammered out will be implemented in three stages.

In the first, 33 Israeli captives being held in Gaza will be released. Israel will free 50 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for each female soldier released, and 30 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the remaining civilians being held captive.

The second phase will begin 16 days later, focusing on negotiations to release the remaining prisoners. The final stage will address long-term arrangements, including an alternative government in Gaza and rebuilding efforts.

The reports also said Israel will completely withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor – the strip of land between the borders of Gaza and Egypt – at the end of the first phase of the deal.