Why are California inmates deployed to help fight LA wildfires?

Canada and Mexico have offered to deploy firefighters as US inmates join in efforts to put out LA’s wildfires.

Hundreds of California prison inmates have joined firefighters in efforts to combat the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, which have scorched thousands of acres and killed 24 people since erupting on January 7.

Fire crews are racing to put out two of the biggest wildfires – Palisades and Eaton – before the return of the highspeed Santa Ana winds. The dry Santa Ana winds blowing from inland towards the coast fuelled the initial fire. Palisades and Eaton, which have been contained by 13 percent and 27 percent, respectively, have burned nearly 40,000 acres (15,300 hectares) of land and more than 12,000 structures.

Officials say at least 16 people remain missing and more than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

So why are authorities relying on inmates from California’s many corrections facilities to contain one of the worst wildfires in the state’s history? Is there a legal provision that allows their deployment and are they being paid for their services?

What role do inmates play in California’s wildfire response?

Imprisoned people are a contingent of the crews working to put out LA’s huge fires. But their role is different from that of other firefighters on the front lines.

Inmates wear distinctive orange uniforms and instead of using hoses or water, they use “hand tools to aid in fire suppression” and also support other emergency workers, The New York Times (NYT) cited California’s prison agency, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, as saying.

Two days are docked off their sentence for each day they support fire crews, according to the prison agency.

Additionally, the inmates’ work with fire crews paves a path for potential job opportunities after their release, including advanced training and criminal record expungement, the agency’s website states.

Two days are docked off their sentence for each day they support fire crews, according to the prison agency.

Additionally, the inmates' work with fire crews paves a path for potential job opportunities after their release, including advanced training and criminal record expungement, the agency's website states.

However, prison reform activists say inmates often don’t find work in the field upon release because their criminal record remains intact, NYT reported.

California has relied on prisoner firefighters since 1915, when a programme was first created for inmates “to work on meaningful projects”, the agency states on its website. Inmates were especially used to combat fires after World War II, when many fire department officials were depleted, the agency states.

How many prisoners are involved in the firefighting?

Nearly 950 prison firefighters have now been deployed to contain the fires, according to the corrections department.

They are paid $10.24 each day, with more for 24-hour shifts, according to the department. This is lower than California’s minimum wage, which is $16.50 an hour.

Prison reform advocates have long decried the practice as controversial, as the inmates are paid little for dangerous and laborious work.

According to a 2022 report from the American Civil Liberties Union and the University of Chicago Law School, four prisoner firefighters were killed and more than 1,000 injured while on the job in California during a five-year period.

How many firefighters are battling the wildfires?

California’s fire departments are leading the battle to contain the fires, working alongside crews from other states and a few foreign contingents.

Nearly 14,000 personnel have been deployed, alongside the use of 1,400 fire engines and 84 aircraft.

Who else has sent help?

Firefighters from seven US states, Canada, and Mexico are mobilising to help with the wildfire crisis, joining fire departments from across California.

Local media reported that on Saturday, two planes carrying more than 70 Mexican firefighters and their equipment arrived in Los Angeles to bolster firefighting efforts. Governor Gavin Newsom said the Mexican firefighters will be fighting at least one of the fires threatening the Los Angeles area.

Canadian Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan announced via X on Sunday that 60 Canadian firefighters would be deployed as early as Monday. He added that the federal government is coordinating with provinces to provide resources for the response.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared on X on Sunday evening that 150 Ukrainian firefighters “are already prepared” to be deployed, following criticism from Donald Trump Jr, who on Wednesday accused Los Angeles fire departments of donating supplies to Ukraine instead of prioritising local needs.

Some wealthy property owners have even been hiring private fire crews to help combat the fires, costing thousands of dollars a day, according to the NYT.

What is being done to improve firefighting capabilities in Los Angeles?

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Wednesday, citing critical fire conditions fuelled by sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h) and gusts up to 70 mph (113 km/h) in mountainous areas.

Fire behaviour analyst Dennis Burns, speaking at a community meeting on Sunday, said Tuesday is expected to pose the greatest risk.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C Marrone announced the arrival of 70 additional water trucks to support efforts against flames driven by intensifying winds. “We are ready for the upcoming wind event,” Marrone said.

Officials said fire retardant deployed by aircraft will serve as a protective barrier on hillsides to help contain the spread.

The Hurst Fire has been contained by 89 percent, and three other fires that had ravaged other parts of the county were now 100 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

What can be done to address future wildfire risks?

One of the worst wildfires to hit California has led to a political blame game, with President-elect Donald Trump accusing California Governor Gavin Newsom of water mismanagement.

Authorities have also been accused of mismanagement and being unprepared for this scale of fire, which might cause an estimated damage and economic loss of $135-150bn.

Governor Newsom has ordered an investigation into why a 117-million-gallon (440-million-litre) reservoir in Pacific Palisades was nonoperational and why some fire hydrants ran dry during the crisis.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley accused city leaders of failing to allocate sufficient funding for firefighting efforts and stressed the critical issue of water shortages.

“When firefighters arrive at a hydrant, they expect water to be available,” Crowley said, criticising the lack of water.