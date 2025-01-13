Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,054

Here is the situation on Monday, January 13:

Fighting

The Russian Ministry of Defence said its soldiers had captured the Ukrainian village of Yantarne in the eastern Donetsk region and the village of Kalinove in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Russian shelling damaged electrical equipment in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, leaving about 23,000 homes without power, according to the local military administration. “The Russian military shelled social infrastructure and residential areas of the region’s settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multistorey buildings and 8 private houses,” Kherson’s governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

Russia’s Defence Ministry also said that its forces launched 139 missile, drone and artillery attacks on Ukrainian military targets within 24 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to hand over captured North Korean soldiers to Pyongyang in exchange for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of War held by Russia.

Politics and Diplomacy

Sweden announced it would send three warships and an ASC 890 surveillance aircraft to the Baltic Sea in the latest response to allegations an oil tanker from Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” was involved in sabotaging undersea power and telecommunications cables.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has offered to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President-elect Donald Trump, according to the Serbian Broadcasting Corporation. Trump’s pick for national security adviser, Mike Waltz, told US news network ABC that “preparations are under way” for a meeting between Trump and Putin.

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said his country would hold talks with regional allies to work out its response to new US sanctions on Russian oil and gas, which raise “severe challenges for central Europe”.

Environment