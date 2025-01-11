Myanmar’s rebels liberate territory – administrating it is the next battle

Al Jazeera visits areas liberated from the military in Karen State where establishing a civil administration is the next task for pro-democracy forces.

Karen State, Myanmar – Thaw Hti was a tiny speck amid a march of hundreds of thousands that snaked its way through the streets of Yangon in 2021, demanding a return to democracy after the Myanmar military seized power.

“We had signboards and they had guns,” she said, recounting with bitterness the events of March 2021.

In the intervening four years, much has changed for Thaw Hti and her generation in Myanmar.

After the military slaughtered hundreds in bloody crackdowns on those pro-democracy protests, young people fled to territory controlled by ethnic armed groups in Myanmar’s border regions with Thailand, India and China.

Thaw Hti went, too.

Ethnically part Karen, her choice was obvious.

She sought refuge with the Karen National Union – Myanmar’s oldest ethnic armed group, which has been fighting for political autonomy for the Karen people since the 1940s in Myanmar’s eastern Karen State, also known as Kayin State.

Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera in Karen State recently, Thaw Hti told how she was so furious at the military for seizing power that she wanted to become a rebel soldier.

Advertisement

All new arrivals in KNU territory had to undergo a survival course, which included weapons training, marching long distances in rugged terrain and basic self-defence.

Firing a gun, Thaw Hti remembers, gave her a feeling of strength after powerlessly watching the military massacre her fellow protesters.

Now, her face crinkles into a huge smile when she says: “I love guns”.

But, being short and slight, she struggled to complete even the basic survival course and knew that she would not pass the KNU’s real military training.

“I came here to join the revolution but as a woman, there are more barriers,” she said.

“Mentally I want to do it but physically I can’t.”

Lessons in oppression

With a background in education and the ability to speak Karen, Thaw Hti and her husband instead opened a school accredited by the KNU where they teach more than 100 children who have been displaced by conflict.

The school is concealed in the forest in eastern Myanmar because of the military’s tendency to launch air strikes on the Karen’s parallel public services – including schools and hospitals. The bombing aims to destroy the emerging administrative structures that lend legitimacy to Karen autonomy.

Unlike schools under the military regime’s control, Thaw Hti explained that her school teaches children in the Karen language and teaches a Karen-centred version of Myanmar history that includes the decades of oppression the Karen faced, which is often left out of official narratives.

The Karen have fought for their autonomy for decades, but as newer, pro-democracy forces team up with ethnic armed groups, the Karen’s long-simmering conflict with Myanmar’s military – a majority, ethnic Bamar force – has exploded in intensity.

Advertisement

Particularly in the last year, the military has lost huge swaths of territory in the borderlands – including nearly all of Rakhine State in the west and northern Shan State in the east – as well as large chunks of Kachin State in the north, and also more of Karen State.

But as fighters take more and more territory, they are faced with a new challenge: administering it.

Parallel administration

Seized from the military in March, Kyaikdon in Karen State has been spared the devastating air strikes that have plagued other large towns won by resistance forces.

During Al Jazeera’s recent visit to Kyaikdon, the town’s restaurants were filled with civilians and Karen troops eating Burmese curry. Shops were open and selling household goods and traditional Karen fabrics, while the main road was backed up with traffic.

Soe Khant, the town’s 33-year-old KNU-appointed administrator, said he had big plans for the liberated territory.

“I would like to finish public works, get electricity and water running and clean up the plastic and the overgrown areas,” said Soe Khant, who was officially appointed interim administrator, with an election planned after one year.

He agrees with eventually being popularly elected, rather than appointed.

“If it’s what the people want, I will take the position. If they choose somebody else, I will pass it on,” he told Al Jazeera.

Soe Khant said the military regime “totally neglected the people of this town”.

Advertisement

Growing up in Kyaikdon, Soe Khant told how he would hike to the top of a hill near the town with a friend.

From there they would sketch the cluster of buildings around the dusty main road, the winding river that nourishes the farms, and the nearby mountain range that forms the border with Thailand.

When he got older, he turned to photography, making a living from wedding shoots.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Myanmar in 2020, he answered another calling, launching a social welfare organisation.

After the military coup, the situation worsened further.

“The healthcare system broke down, so my friends and I volunteered to help take care of people,” he said.

While Soe Khant is relatively new to the business of running a parallel administration, the KNU has been doing this for decades – albeit usually in smaller, rural pockets of territory.

‘Going so fast, but we don’t go very far’

Kawkareik township’s secretary Mya Aye served as a village tract leader for 12 years before being elected to his current role, the third most senior in the township.

He told Al Jazeera how years of war and a lack of human resources had hampered the local economy and undermined the KNU’s ability to provide public services.

“There are no factories, no industry, you can’t work here to support your family,” he said, explaining that because of the conflict and hardships, young people would move to live in nearby Thailand.

But the military regime’s cruelty is often its own worst enemy.

It has inspired more fervent resistance and driven human resources into the arms of its enemies.

Advertisement

Former Myanmar police officer Win Htun, 33, joined the KNU rather than follow orders to arrest and abuse pro-democracy activists.

“I always wanted to be a police officer since I was young,” Win Htun said.

“I believed the police were good and tried to help people,” he said, adding that the reality was a culture of corruption, discrimination and impunity.

Win Htun, who is a member of the Bamar ethnic majority in Myanmar, said police authorities treated their Karen colleagues very unfairly.

“If any of them made a small mistake they gave them a very harsh punishment,” he said, recounting how one Karen officer returned to the barracks one hour late and was put in a prison cell for 24 hours.

Win Htun said he submitted resignation letters multiple times in his 10 years of police service. Each time they were rejected.

After the 2021 coup, he fled with his wife and daughter to Karen-controlled territory, where he was subjected to a thorough background check and a “trust-building” observation period.

Now he is fully integrated into the KNU’s police force.

Reacting to the military’s brutality and a sense that the revolution is on the verge of victory, younger educated professionals, like Thaw Hti, and people with years of government service, such as Win Htun, have come to fill human resource gaps in the administration of newly liberated areas.

Advertisement

But most thought the fight to topple the military would take just a few months or, at most, a few years.

Despite a string of defeats and other unprecedented setbacks, the military has managed to hold on.

“It’s like running on a treadmill,” Thaw Hti said of the revolution’s gains but continued shortcomings.

“We feel like we are going so fast, but we don’t go very far,” she said.