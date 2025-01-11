Dozens killed in Myanmar military air attack in Rakhine State, UN says

Attack on village of Kyauk Ni Maw, in Ramree island township, kills more than 40 people and destroys about 500 homes.

Air attacks by Myanmar’s military in the western state of Rakhine this week killed dozens of people, the United Nations said, as the country continues to be mired in violence four years after a coup.

In a statement late on Friday, the UN said that military government forces hit Kyauk Ni Maw, a village in Ramree island township, killing more than 40 people and destroying about 500 homes.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, igniting mass protests that evolved into a widespread armed rebellion on multiple fronts that left thousands dead.

Women and children were among those who were killed in Rakhine, according to the statement, which was attributed to the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar.

“Fighting in Rakhine has recently escalated, with civilians paying the highest price of the conflict,” the statement said.

“Civilians face extreme risks, acute food insecurity and a near total collapse of critical public services.”

The UN report corroborates earlier testimonies by a rescue worker and ethnic armed group the Arakan Army (AA) about the deadly violence in Rakhine.

The AA released the names of at least 26 Muslim villagers it said were among those killed, and 12 people injured in the attack.

Photos of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by the AFP news agency showed dazed residents walking through charred, smoking ruins, the ground littered with corrugated metal, trees stripped bare of leaves and buildings reduced to a few scraps of walls.

A spokesperson for the military government did not answer phone calls by the Reuters and AFP news agencies seeking comment.

The government has repeatedly rejected accusations that its forces are committing atrocities against civilians, saying it is trying to combat “terrorists”.

The military has been struggling to fight opposition to its rule on multiple fronts around the country, and several areas have now fallen under the control of different rebel groups.

Aside from the AA, government forces are also fighting other groups such as the Karen National Union and the Kachin Independence Army, among others.

Friday’s statement by the UN urged all parties to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law.

It also called on all parties “to guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver aid to the most vulnerable”.

Meanwhile, the Blood Money Campaign, a coalition of Myanmar activists working to cut off revenue to the military government, urged international governments to swiftly sanction entities supplying it with aviation fuel.

“Only when this support stops will the air strikes truly come to an end,” said Mulan, spokesperson for Blood Money Campaign who goes by one name.

Last week, the UN said more than 3.5 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Myanmar – an increase of 1.5 million from last year.