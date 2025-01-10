Israel launches air raids on power station, ports in Yemen

Benjamin Netnayahu says Houthis ‘will continue to pay, a heavy price for their aggression against’ Israel.

At least one person has been killed and several others were wounded after Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, local media reported.

The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV broadcaster reported on Friday that air strikes hit the western ports of Ras Isa and Hodeidah, the Hezyaz Central Power Station near Sanaa, and the Harf Sufyan district of Amran province.

An employee at the Ras Isa port was killed and six others were injured, the outlet said.

A worker at the Hezyay power plant was among three people wounded and a number of homes were damaged in 13 strikes targeting the plant, Al Masirah reported.

The Israeli army issued a statement acknowledging its strikes, claiming that the power plant served “as a central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities”.

“The State of Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself,” the statement added, alluding to Houthi drone and missile attacks launched towards Israel and attacks on ships in the Red Sea deemed to be affiliated with the nation.

In recent days, the Houthis fired three drones at Israel’s commercial hub Tel Aviv and more drones and missiles at the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

Yemeni political commentator Hussain al-Bukhaiti told Al Jazeera that it was “clear” the Israeli military “does not have a clue where the Yemen military installations are”.

He said the Houthis would continue their attacks against Israel, referring to rumours that they might use “new types of hypersonic ballistic missiles” to hit “legitimate targets” like “their power station and airport”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Houthis were being punished for their repeated attacks on his country.

“As we promised, the Houthis are paying, and they will continue to pay, a heavy price for their aggression against us,” he said, pledging not to tolerate attacks against Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would “hunt down” Houthi leaders.

“The Hodeidah port is paralysed, and the Ras Isa port is on fire – there will be no immunity for anyone,” he said in a video statement.