At least 10 dead, dozens injured as truck crashes into New Orleans crowd

At least 10 people have been killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street, according to NOLA Ready, says the city’s emergency preparedness agency.

New Orleans police on Wednesday said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities.

NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients … and 10 fatalities,” New Orleans emergency preparedness programme said in a statement.

Earlier CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck had crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

BREAKING: Multiple people dead after a car plowed into a group of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/m37plAgeNv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2025

More to come…