At least 10 killed, dozens injured as truck crashes into New Orleans crowd

At least 10 people have been killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street, according to NOLA Ready, says the city’s emergency preparedness agency.

New Orleans police on Wednesday said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities.

NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients … and 10 fatalities,” New Orleans emergency preparedness programme said in a statement.

Earlier CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck had crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

Videos shared online, and verified by Al Jazeera, show people fleeing the scene of the incident towards safety after gunshots ring out.

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city’s Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

