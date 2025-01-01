Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,042
Here are the key developments on the 1,042nd day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Here is the situation on Wednesday, January 1:
Fighting
- Russia launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, causing damage in at least two districts, city officials said. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said air defences were repelling the attack, and that debris had sparked fires in private buildings.
- Ukrainian military intelligence said on Tuesday one of its naval drones – the Magura V5 maritime drone – destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter and damaged another one in the Black Sea.
- The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday its forces hit a Russian oil depot in the Smolensk region.
Diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Tuesday that no one would give peace to his country as a gift, but he believed the United States would stand alongside Kyiv as it fights to stop Russia’s 34-month invasion.
- Russia’s once-dominant gas supply to Europe via Ukraine, which flowed for decades, has ended with the collapse of a contract between the two warring countries that paid out billions to Moscow in gas revenue and to Kyiv in transit fees.
- Slovakia has said it will not risk a gas shortage with Ukraine stopping the transit of Russian supplies via its territory, but it will have to pay an extra 177 million euros ($184m) in fees for alternative routes, according to the country’s Ministry of Economy.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies