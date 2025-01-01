In New Year speech, Putin tells Russians ‘everything will be fine’

The ‘upbeat’ address was delivered exactly 25 years since the Russian president took over from predecessor Boris Yeltsin.

President Vladimir Putin has said in a New Year address that Russia would move forward with confidence in 2025 and that Russians should be “proud” of what the country had achieved during his quarter-century in power.

The three and a half minute seasonal message was delivered on Tuesday, exactly 25 years since Putin took over from predecessor Boris Yeltsin, who resigned unexpectedly on the last day of 1999.

“And now, on the threshold of the New Year, we are thinking about the future. We are confident that everything will be fine, we will only move forward. We know for sure that the absolute value for us was, is and will be the fate of Russia, the wellbeing of its citizens,” Putin said.

Putin, 72, paid tribute to Russian soldiers fighting in the war in Ukraine, describing them as heroes. “We are proud of your courage and bravery. We believe in you,” he said.

“In your [Russian soldiers’] honour, in honour of the 80th anniversary of the great victory and as a tribute to the memory of our ancestors who fought for the motherland at all times, 2025 has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia,” he added.

The address came at a pivotal moment in the nearly three-year conflict, with Russia steadily advancing on the battlefield and US President-elect Donald Trump promising a speedy ceasefire once he takes office.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari, reporting from Moscow, said the Russian president avoided discussing the war’s trajectory in his address.

“Despite Putin’s upbeat message, the mood here remains sombre. Many here are hoping the New Year will bring an end to the war and the conflict in Ukraine, and a better economic forecast for a population facing unprecedented economic challenges,” she said.

Putin said Russia had strengthened its unity in the first quarter of the 21st century, achieving significant goals and overcoming trials.

“We still have a lot to decide, but we can rightfully be proud of what has already been done. This is our common heritage, a reliable foundation for further development. Our country – independent, free and strong – was able to respond to the most difficult challenges,” he said.

The televised New Year’s Eve speech, which continues a tradition started by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, is a holiday staple in Russia and is watched by millions of households.

It is aired on state TV just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones starting with Kamchatka and Chukotka in the Far East, and is usually a short summary of events of the past year as well as wishes for the year ahead.