Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 927
As the war enters its 927th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 9 Sep 2024
Here is the situation on Monday, September 9, 2024.
Fighting
- At least three people were killed and one injured after Russia struck the village of Cherkaske in the eastern Donetsk region with cluster munitions, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
- Two people were killed and four injured, including two children, in a Russian air attack on the Sumy region, the regional military administration said. Sumy borders Russia in northeastern Ukraine.
- The death toll from a missile attack on a military educational institute in Ukraine’s Poltava city rose to 58 after three more people died from their injuries.
- Russia said it had taken control of Novohrodivka, some 12km (7 miles) from Pokrovsk, a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine. Novohrodivka had a population of 14,000 people before the war.
- In its regular update, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military detailed heavy fighting throughout the Pokrovsk sector, including Novohrodivka. It said 29 attempted Russian advances had been repelled, with seven skirmishes continuing.
- Ukraine’s Air Force said air defence units destroyed 15 of 23 Russian attack drones and one guided air missile. Two of the drones and three other missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force said.
- Romania and Latvia, NATO members and allies of Ukraine, said they were investigating breaches of their airspace by Russian drones that then crashed. NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said the incidents were “irresponsible and potentially dangerous”.
Politics and diplomacy
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for renewed diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine “more quickly”. Speaking in an interview with the broadcaster ZDF, Scholz said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had agreed in recent talks on the need for a new peace conference that would include Russia.
- Zelenskyy appointed former arms production minister Oleksandr Kamyshin as an external adviser for strategic issues, according to a decree published on the president’s website. Kamyshin resigned as minister for strategic industries in a major government reshuffle.
Weapons
- Zelenskyy again urged Ukraine’s allies to relax conditions on the use of Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia. “In just one week, Russia has used over 800 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shahed drones, and more than 60 missiles of various types against our people,” he said in a Facebook post.
