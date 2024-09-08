World Jewish Congress lauds mediator efforts to release Gaza captives

The head of the international organisation said an agreement would be essential to regional stability and security.

The head of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) has expressed his support for the mediators working to achieve a deal to release the remaining captives in Gaza.

Palestinian fighters took about 250 people captive during the October 7 attack in southern Israel, in which more than 1,100 people were killed. Of those taken, 105 were released in a deal with Hamas but about 100 captives remain in Gaza. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza.

Ronald Lauder, the president of the US-based WJC, said in a statement that he is grateful to “all parties involved in the effort to release all the remaining hostages” and acknowledged the roles played by Qatar and Egypt, alongside the United States, to secure the release of the captives.

“As already acknowledged by many in the international community, particularly the Qatari leadership, who has dedicated much time and effort in securing the release of all hostages and bringing humanitarian relief into Gaza, this is essential to regional stability and security,” he said.

The statement comes ahead of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on Tuesday.

Mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire are ongoing, with reports from US media indicating that the White House is preparing to put forward a new proposal to end the war.

In a television appearance last week, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed his demand that Israel maintain military control over Gaza’s southern border area with Egypt – known as the Philadelphi Corridor – despite opposition from the Palestinians and the Egyptians.

This, along with his insistence on maintaining a military presence in the so-called Netzarim Corridor that has cut Gaza in half, is seen as a major roadblock to a ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu’s position has hardened over recent months, despite massive protests across Israel calling for a deal to release the captives.

The protests have grown since six captives were found killed in southern Gaza last week. Israeli police estimate some 750,000 people participated in demonstrations on Saturday.