Algeria’s incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected with 94.7 percent vote, says the country’s electoral authority ANIE.

“Of 5,630,000 voters recorded, 5,320,000 voted for the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accounting for 94.65 percent” of Saturday’s vote, ANIE head Mohamed Charfi told reporters in the capital Algiers.

More to come…