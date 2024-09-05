UK launches probe into Ticketmaster over Oasis shows

British authorities say the official ticketing partner may have breached consumer protection laws.

Britain’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into US-based ticket sales and distribution company Ticketmaster over the sale of Oasis tickets, including the use of “dynamic pricing” to hike the cost to fans at the last minute.

Thousands of fans waited long hours in virtual queues last weekend to get their hands on tickets for the British band’s reunion shows next year, only to find that prices had jumped in a dynamic pricing scheme.

Many thought they would pay the advertised rate of 148.50 pounds ($195.10) but ended up paying more than double at 355.20 pounds ($466.66).

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Thursday that it was scrutinising whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner for the concerts, may have breached consumer protection law.

It said it would examine if Ticketmaster had engaged in “unfair commercial practices”, if fans were given “clear and timely” information to explain tickets could be subject to dynamic pricing and if people were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time.

The CMA said it should not be assumed Ticketmaster had broken consumer protection laws. As part of the probe, fans are being asked to submit evidence of their experiences.

There was no immediate comment from Ticketmaster.

Oasis denies responsibility

In a statement on Wednesday, Oasis said decisions on ticketing and pricing were the responsibility of promoters and management.

Oasis “at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used” in the sale of tickets for the initial dates, the band said.

Britain’s government this week said it would investigate how concert ticket prices are hiked during high-demand periods.

According to the CMA, dynamic pricing has become increasingly prevalent across a number of markets.

“This is not the first time it has raised concerns among fans of live sporting and music events,” it added.

Oasis initially announced 14 shows with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis added three dates in the United Kingdom last week with extra concerts in Manchester, London and Edinburgh. On Wednesday, it added two more concert dates in London due to “phenomenal demand”.