Uganda’s Olympian Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by boyfriend

Marathon runner Cheptegei died aged 33 due to multiple organ failure after suffering 80 percent burns when her boyfriend poured petrol on her and set her on fire in Kenya.

Uganda’s Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died four days after being set on fire by her boyfriend, the country’s Olympic chief said.

“We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei … following a vicious attack by her boyfriend,” Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare said in a post on X on Thursday.

The 33-year-old succumbed to the burns she suffered when her boyfriend poured petrol on her and set her ablaze in Kenya.

Rukare termed the incident a “cowardly and senseless act” and said it had deprived the country of a “great athlete”.

“Her legacy will continue to endure,” he went on to add.

We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a… pic.twitter.com/V8Mog3oMOX — Donald Rukare (@drukare) September 5, 2024

Cheptegei had sustained burns to three-quarters of her body, the acting head of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in the Rift Valley city of Eldoret, where she was being treated, told reporters on Tuesday.

She died of multiple organ failure early on Thursday, hospital officials confirmed to local media outlets.

According to Owen Menach, director of clinical services at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), Cheptegei succumbed to multiple organ failure after suffering 80 percent burns from the attack. She was admitted to MTRH’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday.

Identifying the accused as her partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, police said he doused Cheptegei with petrol and set her alight on Sunday at her home in Endebess in the western county of Trans-Nzoia.

The incident took place just weeks after Cheptegei participated in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she finished 44th.

The Ugandan Olympic Committee called for swift action in a statement confirming Cheptegei’s death.

We condole with the family of the late Rebecca Cheptegei OLY who passed on this morning. May her gentle soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2qgGKYZhbp — NOC UGANDA | CGA UGANDA (@Official_UOC) September 5, 2024

“We urge the relevant law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrator to justice for this cowardly and deplorable action.”

Cheptegei began her career in 2010 and represented Uganda in various long-distance races, making her first Olympic appearance at the games in Paris.

Her parents travelled to Trans-Nzoia and told local media that their daughter had bought land in the Kenyan county and built a house where she stayed for her training.

She met Ndiema in Trans-Nzoia and the attack stemmed from a dispute over the house she owned, according to a report in The Standard newspaper.

Kenyan media reported that one of Cheptegei’s daughters witnessed the assault at her mother’s home.

“He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother,” Kenya’s The Standard quoted her as saying.

“I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbour who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible,” said the girl, who was not named.

Marangach was also wounded in the incident, sustaining 30 percent burns on his body.

The assault comes two years after Kenyan-born athlete Damaris Mutua was found dead in Iten, a world-famous running hub in the Rift Valley.

And in 2021, record-breaking Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death at her home in Iten in 2021. Her estranged husband is on trial over her murder. He has denied the charges.