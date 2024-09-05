Netanyahu’s border proposal threatens Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas calls for pressure on Netanyahu to stick to agreed ceasefire plan, accuses the Israeli leader of using the Philadelphi Corridor to thwart deal.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military must retain open-ended control over Gaza’s southern border area with Egypt – known as the Philadelphi Corridor – digging in on a position that threatens to derail ceasefire efforts.

Netanyahu’s stance on the corridor – which was seized by Israeli forces in May – has become the key obstacle to reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza as pressure mounts on the Israeli leader amid mass protests domestically demanding that a deal be reached that brings captives home and international outrage as the number of Palestinians confirmed killed by Israel’s military in Gaza nears 41,000.

“Gaza must be demilitarised, and this can only happen if the Philadelphi Corridor remains under firm control,” Netanyahu told foreign journalists on Wednesday.

Netanyahu said Israel must maintain control of the corridor to prevent weapons being smuggled into Gaza and that Israel would only consider withdrawing from the strategic location when presented with an alternative plan to police the area.

“Bring me anyone who will actually show us … that they can actually prevent the recurrence” of smuggling, he said. “I don’t see that happening right now. And until that happens, we’re there.”

When asked by journalists for a timeline for Israel ending its war on Gaza, Netanyahu refused to give one.

“How long can we do this? As long as it takes to achieve this victory. And I think we’re getting a lot closer,” he said.

Netanyahu has faced searing criticism from many in Israel for his position on the Philadelphi Corridor, including from within his own military and security establishment who believe Israeli troops do not need to be permanently based in Gaza and could, instead, launch targeted raids if required to stop arms smuggling.

Egypt, a mediator in the ceasefire talks along with the US and Qatar, has also demanded a concrete timeline for Israel’s withdrawal from the corridor which runs along its border. The United Arab Emirates, which established formal ties with Israel in the 2020 Abraham Accords – designed to normalise Arab-Israeli relations – has also criticised Israel’s decision to control the corridor on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hamas blamed Netanyahu for the ongoing impasse in ceasefire talks and accused the Israeli leader of wanting to prolong the war on Gaza.

“Netanyahu’s decision not to withdraw from the Salah al-Din [Philadelphi Corridor] axis aims to thwart reaching an agreement,” Hamas said in the statement.

“We warn against falling into Netanyahu’s trap and tricks, as he uses negotiations to prolong the aggression against our people,” Hamas said, adding that Israel must be held to a deal that was agreed earlier this year.

“We do not need new proposals. What is required now is to pressure Netanyahu and his government and oblige them to what has been agreed upon,” the statement reads.

During his address to reporters on Wednesday, Netanyahu also incorrectly claimed that Israel’s ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza in May forced the first release of Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza.

That negotiated release, in fact, took place months earlier in November under a weeklong ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas.

The Israel-Hamas truce began on November 24 and was renewed twice.

Under the agreement, fighting was paused and humanitarian aid was allowed to enter Gaza as Hamas released captives in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.

By the end of the six-day truce on November 30, 105 captives had been released by Hamas and 240 Palestinian prisoners had been freed by Israel.