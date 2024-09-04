US sailor detained in Venezuela while travelling on personal business

Detention comes amid tensions over Venezuela’s disputed election, with US seizing President Maduro’s plane this week.

Venezuelan authorities have detained a United States Navy sailor who was travelling in the Latin American country, according to Pentagon officials.

White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, confirmed on Wednesday that “a US service member” had been detained. He said that Washington was trying to get more information from Venezuelan authorities.

“We’re obviously in touch as appropriate, as you would be, with Venezuelan authorities to try to get more knowledge,” Kirby said. He added it was his “understanding that this individual was on some sort of personal travel and not official government business”.

Two defence officials also told the Reuters news agency the sailor had travelled to Venezuela on personal leave and had not gotten the required authorisation. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to provide further details.

A spokesman for the US Department of State also said it was closely tracking the situation.

The detention comes as tensions over Venezuela’s disputed elections have soared, with several countries, including the US, rejecting President Nicolas Maduro’s claims of victory.

Several countries, including the US and Argentina, have gone so far as to recognise Maduro’s opponent, Edmundo Gonzalez, as the winner of the July presidential race.

On Monday, US authorities seized a plane allegedly purchased for Maduro’s personal use, citing a violation of sanctions imposed by Washington. Maduro’s government decried the seizure as “piracy”.

Hours later, Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant for Gonzalez, accusing him of conspiracy and other crimes. The US joined several other countries in the Americas in condemning the move.

Several active US military members have been detained while abroad in recent years.

Earlier this year, 34-year-old US Army soldier Gordon Black was arrested after travelling to Russia to visit his girlfriend. Russian authorities sentenced Black in June to three years and nine months in prison after his girlfriend accused him of stealing from her. He remains an active duty member of the army but has been placed on a non-pay status.

Last year, Army Private Travis King fled to North Korea during a civilian tour of the Military Demarcation Line on the border with South Korea. King, who was already facing military disciplinary actions, was detained by North Korean authorities and later released to the US.

His lawyer said last week he would plead guilty to five charges, including desertion.

The US has also recently traded prisoners with Venezuela.

In December, US authorities freed a close ally of Maduro’s, Alex Saab, in exchange for the release of 10 imprisoned US citizens as well as a fugitive defence contractor at the centre of a massive Pentagon bribery scandal.